The VICE Morning Bulletin

INTERNATIONAL NEWS



Explosions Rock Brussels

Explosions at Brussels airport and the metro system have killed at least 34 people and injured at least 136 others. Reports indicate two blasts tore through the departures hall at Zaventem airport around 8 AM local time, followed by an explosion at Maalbeek metro station an hour later.—BBC News





Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar Ministries

Aung San Suu Kyi has been given key roles in Myanmar’s new cabinet. Suu Kyi is barred from the presidency and had not been expected to be running any ministry. But she will now lead foreign affairs, energy, education and the president’s office.—AP





UN Lifts North Korea Sanctions on Four Ships

The UN Security Council has agreed to a Chinese request to remove sanctions on four ships that had been blacklisted for ties to Pyongyang’s arms trade. China assured the Security Council the ships were not part of a North Korean network shipping arms.—Reuters





Indonesian Taxi Drivers Protest Against Uber

Thousands of taxi drivers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta are striking in protest against Uber and other ride-hailing apps. The drivers say apps have severely reduced their wages, and have been joined on strike by bus and bajaj motorbike drivers.—The Guardian

US News



Obama to Meet Cuban Dissidents

President Obama’s historic visit to Cuba concludes today with a meeting with dissidents, including the Ladies in White group campaigning for the release of political prisoners. Obama spoke “frankly” to Cuban President Raul Castro about human rights and free expression during a meeting Monday.—The Washington Post



Feds May Not Need Apple to Unlock iPhone

The Department of Justice has requested that a court hearing about Apple’s role in unlocking San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone be delayed. The DoJ said an “outside party” has demonstrated to the FBI a possible method of unlocking the phone without Apple’s help.—Politico



Sanders Wins Contest for Democrats Abroad

Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton by a wide margin among the 34,000 American Democrat voters living overseas: 69 to 31 percent. It gives Sanders a boost as more Democrat voters head to the polls today in Arizona, Utah, and Idaho.—NPR



Belief in God Declines Among Millennials

Fewer Americans say they believe in God or pray regularly, according to a new study. Among 18-to 29-year-olds, 30 percent now have “serious doubts” about the existence of God, more than twice as many as in the late 1980s, when only 12 percent doubted.—NBC News



Everything Else



Intel Mastermind Andy Grove Dies, 79

Andy Grove, the man who made Intel into the world’s top chipmaker, has died at the age of 79. Bill Gates led the tributes by calling Grove “one of the great business leaders of the 20th century.”—CNN

Mo-G Calls Out Drake’s Label for Not Paying

Toronto rapper Mo-G has called out Drake and OVO founder Oliver El-Khatib for not paying him over undisclosed work. He took to Instagram to say he helped make “billboard hits” but did not “get paid a dollar for it.”—Noisey

Former Toronto Mayor in Palliative Care

Rob Ford’s family has confirmed he is in palliative care, but not end-of-life care, at Toronto’s Mount Sinai hospital. Ford has a rare type of cancer known as pleomorphic liposarcoma.—VICE



British Company Gives Paid Period Leave

A nonprofit company called Coexist has introduced a policy of paid menstrual leave, and it is now encouraging other businesses to do the same. “If someone is in paid, they’re entitled to paid leave,” says the director.—Broadly

