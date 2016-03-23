The VICE Morning Bulletin



Ted Cruz, who sparked widespread criticism after saying police should ‘patrol and secure’ Muslim neighborhoods



US News



Cruz Plan for Muslim Neighborhood Patrols ‘Foolish,’ Says NYPD

Ted Cruz has been criticized for calling on law enforcement to “patrol and secure” Muslim neighborhoods in the US. J. Peter Donald, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department, tweeted that Cruz’s comments were “incendiary” and “foolish.” Cruz won his party’s latest primary in Utah, while Donald Trump took Arizona.—CNN

Mormon Missionaries Among US Survivors in Brussels

Three Mormon missionaries from Utah were among six Americans badly hurt in Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in Brussels. One of the hospitalized survivors, 19-year-old Mason Wells, had also been at the Boston Marathon in 2013 when bombs went off. —NBC News



California to Vote on Higher Minimum Wage

A proposal to raise California’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2021 has qualified for inclusion on November’s referendum ballot. That means people in the state will get the chance to vote in favor of the measure, unless lawmakers pass the Fair Wage Act before then. —Reuters



Obama to Face Protests in Argentina

President Obama is expected to face anti-American protests as he begins his visit to Argentina today. Obama hopes to strengthen ties with new President Mauricio Macri, but the trip coincides with the anniversary of the 1976 military coup the US initially supported. —USA Today





International News



Brothers Named as Brussels Attackers

Two suicide bombers who attacked the Brussels airport have been named by the media in Belgium as brothers Khalid and Brahim el-Bakraoui. A third man pictured with them, Najim Laachraou, is being sought. The Islamic State has said it was behind Tuesday’s attacks, which left 34 dead and 250 wounded.—BBC News



37 Arrested in China Vaccine Scandal

Thirty-seven people have been arrested in China for running an illegal vaccine ring. An estimated $88 million worth of vaccines in eastern China had not been properly refrigerated or transported, prompting checks on vaccine makers, wholesalers, and buyers.—The Guardian



Australian Teen Accused of Wiring Cash to Islamic State

A 16-year-old schoolgirl from Sydney is accused of sending thousands of dollars to ISIS in Syria through a Western Union money transfer. Milad Atai, a 20-year-old male accomplice who allegedly gave her the money to send, was also arrested.—The Sydney Morning Herald



Brazil’s Rousseff Refuses to Resign

President Dilma Rousseff has said she “will never resign,” calling an opposition move to impeach her a “coup d’etat.” A corruption scandal threatens to escalate after the Brazil’s largest engineering firm Odebrecht said it will to cooperate with prosecutors investigating political bribery. —Reuters



Phife Dawg in the “Can I Kick It” video. Screenshot via YouTube

Everything Else



A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg Dies

Rapper Malik Taylor, better known as A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, has died at the age of 45. While the cause of death has yet to be announced, Taylor battled health issues connected to Type 1 diabetes for many years. —Rolling Stone



Uber Recruits Hackers to Find Bugs

The ride-hailing service is offering up to $10,000 to online security experts who discover flaws in its platform. The bug bounty program will be run in partnership with San Francisco startup HackerOne.—Wired



Leprechaun Arrested for Robbing Stores

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man wearing a green wig who looked like a leprechaun after he was suspected robbing three different Turkey Hill stores with a machete. Suspect Jaime Rodriguez, 19, is now in custody.—WGAL News



Rob Ford’s Hometown Pays Tribute

The people of Etobicoke, the former municipality west of Toronto, have paid tribute to their favorite political son, Rob Ford, who died at the age of 46. “We’re going to miss him,” said one. —VICE

