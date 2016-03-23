The VICE Morning Bulletin

US News
Cruz Plan for Muslim Neighborhood Patrols ‘Foolish,’ Says NYPD
Ted Cruz has been criticized for calling on law enforcement to “patrol and secure” Muslim neighborhoods in the US. J. Peter Donald, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department, tweeted that Cruz’s comments were “incendiary” and “foolish.” Cruz won his party’s latest primary in Utah, while Donald Trump took Arizona.—CNN
Mormon Missionaries Among US Survivors in Brussels
Three Mormon missionaries from Utah were among six Americans badly hurt in Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in Brussels. One of the hospitalized survivors, 19-year-old Mason Wells, had also been at the Boston Marathon in 2013 when bombs went off. —NBC News
California to Vote on Higher Minimum Wage
A proposal to raise California’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2021 has qualified for inclusion on November’s referendum ballot. That means people in the state will get the chance to vote in favor of the measure, unless lawmakers pass the Fair Wage Act before then. —Reuters
Obama to Face Protests in Argentina
President Obama is expected to face anti-American protests as he begins his visit to Argentina today. Obama hopes to strengthen ties with new President Mauricio Macri, but the trip coincides with the anniversary of the 1976 military coup the US initially supported. —USA Today
International News
Brothers Named as Brussels Attackers
Two suicide bombers who attacked the Brussels airport have been named by the media in Belgium as brothers Khalid and Brahim el-Bakraoui. A third man pictured with them, Najim Laachraou, is being sought. The Islamic State has said it was behind Tuesday’s attacks, which left 34 dead and 250 wounded.—BBC News
37 Arrested in China Vaccine Scandal
Thirty-seven people have been arrested in China for running an illegal vaccine ring. An estimated $88 million worth of vaccines in eastern China had not been properly refrigerated or transported, prompting checks on vaccine makers, wholesalers, and buyers.—The Guardian
Australian Teen Accused of Wiring Cash to Islamic State
A 16-year-old schoolgirl from Sydney is accused of sending thousands of dollars to ISIS in Syria through a Western Union money transfer. Milad Atai, a 20-year-old male accomplice who allegedly gave her the money to send, was also arrested.—The Sydney Morning Herald
Brazil’s Rousseff Refuses to Resign
President Dilma Rousseff has said she “will never resign,” calling an opposition move to impeach her a “coup d’etat.” A corruption scandal threatens to escalate after the Brazil’s largest engineering firm Odebrecht said it will to cooperate with prosecutors investigating political bribery. —Reuters
Everything Else
A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg Dies
Rapper Malik Taylor, better known as A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, has died at the age of 45. While the cause of death has yet to be announced, Taylor battled health issues connected to Type 1 diabetes for many years. —Rolling Stone
Uber Recruits Hackers to Find Bugs
The ride-hailing service is offering up to $10,000 to online security experts who discover flaws in its platform. The bug bounty program will be run in partnership with San Francisco startup HackerOne.—Wired
Leprechaun Arrested for Robbing Stores
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man wearing a green wig who looked like a leprechaun after he was suspected robbing three different Turkey Hill stores with a machete. Suspect Jaime Rodriguez, 19, is now in custody.—WGAL News
Rob Ford’s Hometown Pays Tribute
The people of Etobicoke, the former municipality west of Toronto, have paid tribute to their favorite political son, Rob Ford, who died at the age of 46. “We’re going to miss him,” said one. —VICE