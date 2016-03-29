The VICE Morning Bulletin

A cracked iPhone. Photo via Håkan Dahlström

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US NEWS

FBI Hacks Gunman’s iPhone

The FBI says it has cracked the encryption of the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone, and now has no need for Apple’s help. The Department of Justice is set to withdraw its legal action against the company after an “outside method to bypass the locking function” proved successful. —USA Today

The FBI says it has cracked the encryption of the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, and now has no need for Apple's help. The Department of Justice is set to withdraw its legal action against the company after an "outside method to bypass the locking function" proved successful. —USA Today

The Obama administration wants to double the number of patients a doctor can treat with an opioid addiction medication, and expand training at medical schools. The proposed changes coincide with the president’s visit to Atlanta, where he will participate in a panel discussion on addiction. —The New York Times

The Obama administration wants to double the number of patients a doctor can treat with an opioid addiction medication, and expand training at medical schools. The proposed changes coincide with the president's visit to Atlanta, where he will participate in a panel discussion on addiction. —The New York Times

Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed into law a bill requiring doctors to give anesthesia to women having an abortion at least 20 weeks into pregnancy. The bill is based on the disputed idea a fetus can feel pain at 20 weeks, but some doctors say it increases risks to women through unnecessary sedation.—NBC News

Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed into law a bill requiring doctors to give anesthesia to women having an abortion at least 20 weeks into pregnancy. The bill is based on the disputed idea a fetus can feel pain at 20 weeks, but some doctors say it increases risks to women through unnecessary sedation.—NBC News

Larry Russell Dawson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer after allegedly pointing a gun at police inside the Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC. Dawson, 66, is in stable but critical condition after being shot by police. —The Washington Post

Videos by VICE

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Egyptair Plane Hijacked, Hostages Freed

An Egyptair domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked early Tuesday morning and landed in Cyprus. Flight MS181, an Airbus carrying 81 passengers, was taken over after a man said he was wearing an explosives belt. All hostages have been freed, and the hijacker is now on his own on the plane. —BBC News

An Egyptair domestic flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked early Tuesday morning and landed in Cyprus. Flight MS181, an Airbus carrying 81 passengers, was taken over after a man said he was wearing an explosives belt. All hostages have been freed, and the hijacker is now on his own on the plane. —BBC News

A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday morning in central Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 27 others. The blast happened in Tayaran Square, about a mile from a sit-in held by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. No organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. —Reuters

A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday morning in central Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 27 others. The blast happened in Tayaran Square, about a mile from a sit-in held by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. No organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. —Reuters

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering from the worst coral bleaching ever recorded. The National Coral Bleaching Taskforce says 95 percent of reefs are now severely bleached, turned white by the lack of algae due to rising water temperatures.—The Sydney Morning Herald

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is suffering from the worst coral bleaching ever recorded. The National Coral Bleaching Taskforce says 95 percent of reefs are now severely bleached, turned white by the lack of algae due to rising water temperatures.—The Sydney Morning Herald

A large fire has engulfed two residential towers in Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, north of Dubai. All residents have been evacuated as firefighters tackle the blaze, but some minor injuries have been reported. It is the third tower fire in the UAE in little more than a year. —Al Jazeera

A man on his phone, potentially working outside of work hours. Photo via Pexels

EVERYTHING ELSE

Teen Arrested Over Roswell UFO Theft

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the theft of a model spaceship from outside the UFO Museum at Roswell, New Mexico. The teen is one of three suspects caught by cameras hauling the flying saucer into a pickup truck. —The Huffington Post

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the theft of a model spaceship from outside the UFO Museum at Roswell, New Mexico. The teen is one of three suspects caught by cameras hauling the flying saucer into a pickup truck. —The Huffington Post

A controversial new bill in France could give workers the “right to disconnect” from email during off hours and vacations. If passed, it would require companies to encourage employees to turn off devices after they leave work. —USA Today

A controversial new bill in France could give workers the "right to disconnect" from email during off hours and vacations. If passed, it would require companies to encourage employees to turn off devices after they leave work. —USA Today

A New York City councilwoman has introduced a package of bills aiming to make menstrual products free and widely available to female prisoners. Julissa Ferreras-Copeland says scarcity of pads and tampons are a health risk. —Broadly

A New York City councilwoman has introduced a package of bills aiming to make menstrual products free and widely available to female prisoners. Julissa Ferreras-Copeland says scarcity of pads and tampons are a health risk. —Broadly

A new study suggests lazy workers might not be entirely worthless. Professor Eisuke Hasegawa found laziness in ant colonies makes the group stronger: the lazy ants are good under pressure when harder-working ants get burnt out. —VICE

