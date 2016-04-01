The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

US News

CIA Left Explosive Material on School Bus

The CIA left “explosive training material,” used in training exercises, under the hood of a Virginia school bus last week. The bus carried students to school with the material in its engine compartment, but CIA officials claim it “did not pose a danger to passengers on the bus.” —The Washington Post



Trump’s Favorability Ratings Tumble

Recent polls show Donald Trump’s favorability falling, even before his widely condemned abortion comments. On average, only 30 percent of respondents hold a favorable view of Trump versus 63 percent who hold a negative one. Hillary Clinton leads Trump by double digits in at least six recent national polls. —NBC News



Videos by VICE

Fifteen Shot, Four Dead in Chicago Shootings

Four people were killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings across Chicago. Two people, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were killed in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park. Another drive-by shooting left a 32-year-old man dead in Logan Square. —Chicago Sun Times



State Trooper Dead After Bus Station Shooting

A Virginia state trooper and a gunman are both dead after a shootout at Richmond’s Greyhound bus terminal. Steven Flaherty was shot at close range by a gunman, before two police officers returned fire and killed the gunman. Two civilian women were injured in the crossfire. —USA Today







International News



Rescuers Search for Bodies Under Collapsed Kolkata Flyover

At least 24 people were killed after part of a flyover collapsed in Kolkata, India, on Thursday night. More than 90 people have been pulled from the rubble, and hopes of rescuers finding any more survivors alive under the collapsed section are now fading. “Many could still be buried below the debris,” said police chief Ajay Tyagi. —BBC News



Libyan Government Works from Naval Base

Members of Libya’s new UN-backed unity government have begun meetings from a heavily guarded naval base. The Presidential Council met local council leaders, businessmen, and central bank governor Sadiq al-Kabir, but the threat from warring militias remains. —Al Jazeera

North Korea Blocks Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter

North Korea has officially announced it is blocking Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and South Korean websites. North Koreans have only been able to use a sealed-off, government-sanctioned intranet, but foreigners had been able to go online with few overt restrictions, until now. —AP



Abbas Offers to Meet Netanyahu

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he was working to stop Palestinian knife attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, including bag searches in schools. Abbas offered to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rekindle peace efforts. “I will meet with him, at any time,” he said. —Reuters



Architect Zaha Hadid, who died yesterday. Photo via Flickr.

Everything Else

China Warns Off April Fool’s Day

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said the nation should not indulge in “the West’s so-called ‘Fools’ Day.’” It stated: “We hope you will not believe, create or spread rumors,” saying humorous stories were not in line with “socialist core values.” —The New York Times



Kayne End’s Tidal Exclusivity

Kayne West had claimed The Life of Pablo would only ever be available on Tidal. But late Thursday night the album began streaming on Apple Music and Spotify. A “newly updated” version of the album is promised before midnight Friday.—Pitchfork



Architects Pay Tribute to Zaha Hadid

The world’s leading architects have paid tribute to Zaha Hadid, the first female winner of the Pritzker prize, who died aged 65. British architect Richard Rogers said: “No one had more impact than she did,” while Frank Gehry called her “a great architect and a great friend.”—Dezeen

Smoking Weed Is for Losers, Says Study

Researchers from UC Davis and Duke University examined decades of data on hardcore stoners in New Zealand and found that they tended to wind up in lower social classes and in worse jobs than their parents. —VICE

