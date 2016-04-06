The VICE Morning Bulletin

(Photo by Gage Skidmore via)

US News



Cruz and Sanders Get Momentum from Wisconsin Wins

Ted Cruz won a decisive victory over Donald Trump in the Wisconsin primary and said it was a “turning point” in the Republican race. Bernie Sanders insisted his campaign also had “a path toward victory and the White House” after a strong win over frontrunner Hillary Clinton, by 56 percent to 43 percent. —CBS News

The Mexican government has replaced two of its top diplomats in the US, citing concerns about anti-Mexican rhetoric in America. Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu said the new appointments were designed to “act in a different way” to respond to “a more hostile climate.” —Reuters

California authorities raided the home of David Daleiden, the anti-abortion activist who made secret videos at Planned Parenthood clinics and accused doctors of selling fetal tissue. Daleiden called it “an attack on citizen journalism,” while the Attorney General’s office would not comment on the investigation. —Los Angeles Times

Pfizer is set to abandon its $152 million merger with Allergan, a deal designed to help the company drop its US corporate citizenship and pay less tax. The announcement, expected this morning, is a victory for President Obama, who yesterday criticized firms that “effectively renounce their citizenship.” —The New York Times

International News

Iceland PM Resigns, Deputy Takes Over

Revelations about an undeclared offshore firm led Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson to resign, making him the first major casualty of the leaked Panama Papers. An Icelandic government statement late Tuesday night said his deputy, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, would take over for “an unspecified amount of time.” —AP

There was a “profoundly disturbing” rise in the number of people executed around the world last year, according to Amnesty International. At least 1,634 people were executed in 2015, a rise of more than 50 percent on the previous year, and the highest number since 1989. —BBC News

Local authorities in Tripoli have ceded power and backed a new unity government and UN-appointed prime minister-designate, Fayez al-Sarraj. The Tripoli officials, not recognized internationally, decided to exit to “preserve the higher interests of the country and prevent bloodshed.” —Al Jazeera

Azerbaijan and Armenia halted hostilities after four days of intense fighting over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Forces in the region said a ceasefire largely held overnight. “The ceasefire was generally maintained,” said a Nagorno-Karabakh self-defense army statement. —Reuters

Everything Else

Sarah Palin Wants to Sue Azealia Banks

Sarah Palin has threatened to sue NYC rapper Azealia Banks after Banks tweeted that the onetime vice presidential candidate should have group sex with “the biggest burliest blackest negroes,” an apparent response to a fake Palin quote about how African Americans “enjoyed” being slaves that Banks thought was real. Palin said, “I’m suing Azealia Banks and can’t wait to share my winnings.” —Rolling Stone

San Francisco has become the first city in the US to require businesses to offer fully-paid leave for parents for six weeks. The city’s board of supervisors agreed too many families can’t afford time off after their child is born. —NBC Bay Area

New video game 1979 Revolution: Black Friday puts players in the middle of the Iranian Revolution. Using actual events, people, and places, Canadian Navid Khonsari’s game explores the rise to power of Ayatollah Khomeini. —VICE News

A bug in the British version of Domino’s Pizza app let UK security expert Paul Price trick the app into thinking he paid for his pizza. But Price felt guilty, fessed up, and even helped Domino’s fix their app. —Motherboard

