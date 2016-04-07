The VICE Morning Bulletin

Bernie Sanders campaigning in Arizona (Photo by Gage Skidmore via)

US News

Wall Street Players Identified in Panama Papers

The names of US executives have emerged from the Panama Papers, including people accused or convicted of financial crimes. The leaked documents show that more than 200 people with US addresses set up offshore companies, including Benjamin Wey, the Wall Street financier recently charged with securities fraud. —USA Today

Bernie Sanders said Hillary Clinton was not qualified to be president because of her special-interest funding and her vote for the war in Iraq. Sanders later said his rival “might want to apologize to the families who lost their loved ones in Iraq.” Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon called Sanders’ attack “a new low.” —The Washington Post

Police in Austin are searching for a possible killer on a college campus after the body of a woman in her twenties was found at the University of Texas. The death has prompted the college to bring in additional safety patrols and shuttles for students during late nights, but classes are going ahead. —NBC News

The Tennessee House passed a bill which would allow mental health counselors to deny help to clients based on religious grounds. Opponents of the bill say it will be used to block care to LGBT individuals, and the Tennessee Equality Project has called on the state governor to veto. —Reuters

International News

Panama President Promises Transparency

Panama’s president Juan Carlos Varela has announced that an international panel of experts will help create transparency in his country’s financial industry. The latest leaks from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca show that three members of the Chinese Communist Party’s most powerful committee have relatives who control offshore companies. —BBC News

A law student who posted pro-atheism comments online has been murdered, according to Bangladeshi police. Nazimuddin Samad was hacked with machetes by at least three men riding on a motorbike, then shot to death. It is the latest in a series of killings of secular activists in the country. —Al Jazeera

The French parliament has passed a controversial law that makes it illegal to pay for sex and imposes fines of $1,700 for those caught buying sexual acts. Supporters of the law say it will help fight trafficking, but some sex workers protested against the law outside parliament. —The Guardian

Cyprus has agreed to extradite the Egyptian man accused of hijacking an airliner last week. Held in Cyprus since he used a fake suicide belt to hijack an EgyptAir flight and forced it to fly to Larnaca, the extradition process for Seif al-Din Mustafa, 58, is expected to be fast-tracked. —Reuters

Kanye’s speech at the Phife Dawg tribute in Harlem

Everything Else

LAPD Investigates Sheen Murder Threat Claims

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a criminal investigation against Charlie Sheen over alleged death threats he made against ex-fiancee Scottine Rossi. Rossi also claims Sheen did not tell her he was HIV positive during their relationship. —CBS News

Officials in San Antonio are investigating video which shows a school district police officer body-slamming a 12-year-old middle school student to the ground. The school district has placed the officer on paid leave. —ABC News

Newly released details from a CIA watchdog reveal the agency “supported” a spy-themed episode of Bravo reality show Top Chef , along with movies like Argo and Zero Dark Thirty . The agency wanted an “accurate portrayal” of CIA work on screen. —VICE News

The legendary venue in Harlem hosted hip-hop royalty for a tearful sendoff to a Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg. Kanye West, Chuck D, Andre 3000, Busta Rhymes and D’angelo all paid tribute.—Noisey

