The VICE Morning Bulletin

US News

Poll Reveals 7 of 10 Don’t Like Trump

Donald Trump is reshuffling his campaign team as a new poll shows 7 out of 10 Americans hold an unfavorable view of him. The Associated Press-Gfk poll shows an “unprecedented unpopularity” for a presidential candidate, with Trump’s unfavorability climbing from 58 percent in February to 69 percent today.—CBS News

An analysis of more than 1,000 American-based companies registered by Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca shows Nevada and Wyoming have become havens for corporate secrecy within the US. At least 150 companies set up by Mossack Fonseca in those states have ties to corruption scandals in Brazil and Argentina.—USA Today

Uber has agreed to pay $5 million each to San Francisco and Los Angeles to settle a dispute over its background checks. Uber was sued in 2014 after claiming its vetting process was better than traditional taxi firms. District attorneys said Uber’s claim to be “the gold standard” for safety was misleading.—BBC

Bill Clinton defended his wife Hillary’s use of the phrase “super predators” to describe young black drug dealers back in 1996. During a heated exchange with protestors, who held signs saying “Black youth are not super predators,” he said: “You are defending the people who kill the lives you say matter.”—ABC News

International News

British PM Admits to Offshore Shares

British Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted he personally benefited from a tax haven trust set up by his father. Three days after his father’s name appeared in the Panama Papers, Cameron admitted he had shares in the offshore trust, which he sold for around $44,000 just before becoming prime minister in 2010.—The Guardian

Pope Francis will today announce the conclusions of his two synods on the family. Eagerly awaited by 1.3 billion Catholics, it will outline this pope’s views about marriage, divorce, and contraception. Many hope it might allow the church to offer communion to people who have remarried after divorce.—BBC News

Demolitions of Palestinian-owned homes by the Israeli military in the occupied territories has tripled over the past three months, according to a United Nations report. From an average of 50 demolitions a month in 2012 to 2015, the number rose to 165 a month since January.—Al Jazeera

A second group of migrants has been sent back to Turkey from Greece as part of an EU deal to reduce the number of people coming to Europe. A ferry carrying 45 migrants left the Greek island of Lesbos early Friday. At least two activists jumped into the water to try to stop the ferry leaving.—Reuters

NWA in the early days

Everything Else

Hall of Fame Awaits NWA

NWA will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Kendrick Lamar this evening, but the group will not be performing. “We really didn’t feel like we were supported enough to do the best show we could put on,” said Ice Cube.—The New York Times

President Nicolas Maduro has given all government employees Fridays off for the next two months. It is an attempt to reduce Venezuela’s electricity use as the country battles with power grid problems.—CBC News

The ownership of a Modigliani painting worth up to $25 million, Seated Man With a Cane , has been disputed because of the Panama Papers. A French estate wants the Nahmad Gallery to return the painting, claiming there is evidence that the Nazis stole it in WWII.—VICE News

A punk band called Fuck Phil Bryant named itself after after Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, who recently signed a bill allowing anyone with religious beliefs to deny service to LGBT people. Fuck Phil Bryant’s first EP is called “Fuck Phil Bryant”.—Noisey

