The VICE Morning Bulletin

US News

CIA Will Not Waterboard for Trump

The CIA will refuse to use “enhanced interrogation” tactics like waterboarding, even if ordered by a future president, according to director John Brennan. “I will not agree to carry out some of these tactics I’ve heard bandied about because this institution needs to endure,” he said, referring to Donald Trump’s enthusiasm for waterboarding. —NBC News

Emergency on NASA Spacecraft

NASA’s Kepler spacecraft has kicked into emergency mode more than 75 million miles away in deep space. The unmanned craft—launched in 2009 to seek out habitable Earth-like planets—is now operating minimally while engineers try to figure out what has gone wrong. —USA Today

Navy Officer Accused of Spying for China

A US naval officer born in Taiwan has been accused of passing military secrets to China, according to American officials. Lieutenant Commander Edward Lin now faces charges of espionage, communicating defense information, and hiring prostitutes at a preliminary hearing on Friday. —The Washington Post

Clinton Holds Poll Leads in Key States

The latest polls show Hillary Clinton enjoying solid leads over Bernie Sanders in upcoming Democratic primaries. Clinton polls at 53 percent in New York, ahead of Sanders at 37 percent, while in Pennsylvania she gets 49 percent compared with 38 percent for Sanders. —CBS News

International News

Ceasefire Begins in Yemen

After a year of fighting, the Yemeni army and rival Houthi rebels observed a ceasefire overnight Sunday. Beginning at midnight, both sides have formed committees to observe the cessation of hostilities and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Peace talks are set to begin on April 18 in Kuwait. —Al Jazeera

Suicide Bombers Carry Out Explosions in Russia

Three suicide bombers have carried out explosions in a village in Russia’s Stavropol region near the North Caucasus, according to police. The bombers were killed by the blasts but no one else was hurt, according to RIA news agency. —Reuters

Five Men Detained Over Indian Temple Fire

Police in India detained five people in connection with an explosion and fire at a Hindu temple in Kerala that killed more than 100 people. The five men who work at the Puttingal temple are being questioned about an unauthorized fireworks display that led to the explosion Saturday night. —BBC News

John Kerry Visits Hiroshima Memorial

US Secretary of State John Kerry visited the Hiroshima memorial in Japan, the most senior American official to travel to the site of the world’s first atomic bombing. Kerry was joined by foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations holding talks in the city. —AP









Bruce Springsteen. Photo via Flickr user Shayne Kaye

Everything Else

Man Charged With Will Smith’s Murder

Cardell Hayes, 29, has been charged with murdering former NFL star Will Smith in New Orleans on Saturday night. Smith was shot dead in his car at a traffic intersection. —CNN

Congressman Calls Springsteen a Bully

North Carolina Republican Mark Walker called Bruce Springsteen a “bully” for canceling Sunday’s show in Greensboro because of the state’s new anti-LGBT legislation. Walker said he would go see Justin Bieber instead. —The Hollywood Reporter

Dubai to Build Tallest Tower

Developers in Dubai are building a $1 billion skyscraper to surpass the current tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa. Emaar Properties says the new structure will be “a notch” taller. —The Guardian

Islamic State Influence Spreads to Bosnia

As many as 300 Bosnians have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, according to new reports. Some villages in the north of the country are thought to be under Sharia law and openly fly the group’s flag. —VICE News