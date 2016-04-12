The VICE Morning Bulletin



Democracy Spring protesters in Washington march to protest big money in politics. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images.





Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.





US News

Hundreds Arrested and Charged After DC Protests

More than 400 people were arrested for unlawful demonstration outside the US Capitol and will now be charged with “crowding, obstructing, and incommoding.” More than 600 campaigners from Democracy Spring were calling for changes to the rules on corporate money in politics.—NPR News



Zika Scarier Than We Thought, Say US Officials

The Zika virus is “scarier” than initially thought and its impact in the US could be bigger than predicted, say public health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is now present in 30 states, and warned vaccine research may not be able to keep up with its spread.—USA Today



Cruz Tells Trump to Stop ‘Whining’

Ted Cruz has told Donald Trump to stop “whining” after his rival complained the GOP nomination system is “rigged.” Cruz swept all of Colorado’s 34 delegates over the weekend. The Texas senator quipped that “whine is something best served with cheese,” and said voters were “reclaiming sanity.” —AP



Minority Drivers Given More Tickets, Study Finds

A new report has found that in the majority-white municipality of Bloomfield, New Jersey, nearly 80 percent of traffic tickets are issued to African-American and Latino drivers. It also found most tickets were issued to non-resident minority drivers, suggesting a de facto “border patrol” policy is in effect. —VICE News





International News

Brazilian President Loses Impeachment Vote

A committee in Brazil’s National Congress has voted to recommend the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff over claims she manipulated government accounts. It means a full vote on her impeachment will now take place in the lower house on 17 or 18 April. —Reuters



Suicide Attacker Kills Four in Yemen

A suicide bomber has set off an explosives belt near a football stadium in the Yemini city of Aden, killing at least four people. Eight others were wounded. The attack comes little more than a day after a ceasefire began, and a day before peace talks aimed at ending a year of war. —Al Jazeera



Ukraine in Limbo After PM Resigns

Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk will present his resignation to Ukraine’s parliament today, having announced on Sunday he wanted to step down. Parliamentary Speaker Volodymyr Groysman was nominated as his replacement, but the latest reports suggest he does not want the job. —BBC News



EU Wants Tax Transparency

The European Union will today unveil its plan to force big companies to be more transparent about their tax arrangements, following the revelations in the Panama Papers. New EU rules are expected to affect all multinational firms with more than $850 million in sales. —The Guardian



With eyes-closed, much more of the brain contributes to the visual experience under LSD (right) than under placebo (left). Image: Carhart-Harris et al

Everything Else

Porn Site Bans North Carolina Users

Porn site XHamster.com has blocked all computer users with an IP address in North Carolina in protest at the state’s new anti-LGBT law. “We feel this punishment is a severe one,” said a spokesman for the website. —The Huffington Post



Led Zeppelin Face Trial Over Stairway Copyright

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page will face a US jury trial over whether they stole the opening chords for “Stairway to Heaven.” The lawsuit was brought by a trustee for Spirit, the band who may have inspired Plant and Page with the song “Taurus” —TIME

Scientists Look at the Brain on LSD

Researchers at Imperial College London have produced images of what the brain looks like while tripping on LSD. The pictures reveal “dislocation” in the part of the brain that governs your ego.—Motherboard







