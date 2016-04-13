The VICE Morning Bulletin



The FBI reportedly paid professional hackers to break into the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone

US News

FBI Paid Professional Hackers to Crack iPhone

The FBI reportedly paid a fee to a group of professional hackers to break into the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone. The hackers allegedly contacted the FBI to offer a previously unknown method of exploiting iPhone software. The bureau did not tap Israeli firm Cellebrite for help, as previous reports suggested. —The Washington Post



Chicago Police Must Accept Racist History, Says Report

A Chicago police task force will release a report this week recommending sweeping reforms to a “broken” system of handling complaints against cops. A draft submitted to Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the department won’t be able to reform unless it “acknowledges what it has done at the individual and institutional levels and earnestly reaches out with respect.” —Chicago Tribune



Uber Shared Data with Government Agencies

Uber has revealed that it provided data on more than 12 million riders and drivers to US regulatory agencies between July and December of last year. The company also gave information on 469 users to state and federal law agencies, mostly related to fraud investigations. —Reuters



$1.6 Million in Meth Found Hidden in SUV Tires

A Dallas woman is accused of trying to smuggle more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine into the US in the tires of an SUV at a Texas border crossing. Matilda Perez, 46, was detained on drug smuggling charges after US customs officers found more than 50 pounds of meth in the car. —NBC News





International News

Mossack Fonseca HQ Raided in Panama

Police officers in Panama have raided the headquarters of Mossack Fonesca, the law firm at the center of the massive leak known as the Panama Papers. The country’s attorney general’s office said the aim of the raid was “to obtain documentation linked to the information published in news articles.” —BBC News



Turkish President Files Case Against German Comedian

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a legal complaint against a German comedian who read a satirical poem about Erdogan mistreating minorities on German channel ZDF. German prosecutors are now investigating the TV host for “offending foreign states’ organs and representatives.” —Al Jazeera



South Korea Votes for New Assembly

Voters in South Korea head to the polls today to elect a new National Assembly. President Park Geun-hye and the governing Saenuri Party hope to win the three-fifths of seats needed before bills can be more easily passed by parliament. At the moment, the party only holds a slim majority. —The Straits Times



Syria Violence Threatens Peace Talks

A surge of fighting in Aleppo threatens a truce in Syria that has largely held since February. Pro-government forces advanced on the town of Al-Eis, held by fighters from al Nusra Front and allied rebels. Peace talks are set to resume in Geneva today, but Iran and France voiced concern over escalating violence. —Reuters





Ben Affleck will start and direct the new Batman film. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Ben Affleck to Direct Next Batman Movie

Ben Affleck will both direct and star in a new, standalone Batman movie, Warner Bros’ chief has confirmed. Kevin Tsujihara said it was one of ten DC Comics movies the studio plans to release over the next five years. —Variety



Harvard Club Blames Women for Sexual Assaults

The Porcellian Club, Harvard’s oldest club, broke 225 years of public silence to explain why allowing female members would be a bad idea. A leading member said it would “potentially increase, not decrease, the potential for sexual misconduct.” —The Crimson



Sean Parker Gives $250 Million to Cancer Research

The Napster founder and tech billionaire has made a record $250 million donation to six US cancer centers to work on immune therapies, currently only used as last-resort treatment. “I want to make it a frontline treatment,” said Parker. —USA Today

Facebook Has Become Your Grandma’s Chatroom

A new study by Penn State researchers reveals the relationship seniors aged 60 to 86 have with Facebook. It found older people are now using it in the same ways and for the same reasons as everyone else. —Motherboard

