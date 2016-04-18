The VICE Morning Bulletin



Pennsylvania legalizes medical marijuana. Photo via Flickr user Brett Levin.

US News

Pennsylvania Legalizes Medical Marijuana

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bipartisan bill into law legalizing medical marijuana in his state. Patients will be allowed to cross state lines to access the drug until Pennsylvania’s program is fully implemented, which is expected to be 18 to 24 months from now. —ABC News



Obama Takes Immigration Deportation Plan to Supreme Court

President Obama’s legal team will appear in the Supreme Court today to defend a White House plan to protect 4 million undocumented immigrants from deportation. A challenge brought by Texas and 25 other states has so far halted Obama’s plan by succeeding in the lower courts.—The Wall Street Journal



Republicans Rule Out Convention Changes

The Republican National Committee has ruled out any rule changes to party’s 2016 convention. Despite repeated claims by frontrunner Donald Trump that the process is “rigged,” RNC Chairman Reince Priebus has halted efforts to reform the rules. Any changes now would be “too complicated,” he said. —TIME



Ash Carter in Iraq to Talk Tougher Action on Islamic State

Defense Secretary Ash Carter has traveled to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi leaders on the best way to take Mosul back from Islamic State militants. A senior US official said assisting the Iraqis in Mosul could involve a “small number” of American forces, including troops on the ground. —The New York Times





International News

Ecuador Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 272

At least 272 people are confirmed dead and more than 2,000 injured after Saturday’s massive, magnitude 7.8 earthquake in northern Ecuador. Around 13,500 troops and police officers are being deployed as rescuers continue to pull survivors from the rubble. —Reuters



World’s Biggest Oil Producers Fail to Agree Deal to Freeze Output

The world’s biggest oil-producing nations have failed to reach a deal on freezing daily production to help sustain a price recovery. The meeting in Doha ran into problems after the world’s largest exporter of oil, Saudi Arabia, demanded that Iran join an agreement to freeze output. Talks will continue until the next Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in June. —Al Jazeera



Japan Earthquake: 250,000 Told to Leave Homes

Almost 250,000 people have been told to leave their homes amid fears of further small quakes in Japan. At least 110,000 people have been displaced by last week’s magnitude-7.3 earthquake, and the country’s meteorological agency has warned more tremors are likely in the days ahead.—BBC News



Brazil’s President Loses Impeachment Vote

Brazil’s lower house has voted to begin impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff, who is accused of manipulating government accounts. The process now moves to the upper house. Rousseff is expected to be suspended next month while an impeachment trial is carried out. —CNN



George Clooney, who says big money in politics is ‘obscene’. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Appear in Court Video Over Dog Smuggling

Actress Amber Heard has been fined $770 for illegally smuggling her dogs into Australia. A bizarre video in which Heard and her husband, Johnny Depp, apologize and advise travelers to respect Australian laws was shown in court. —The Guardian



Clooney Admits Clinton Money Is ‘Obscene’

George Clooney has said the amount of money raised at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser he hosted was “obscene.” The actor said: “It’s ridiculous that we should have this kind of money in politics.” Tickets for the event cost $33,400. —The Huffington Post

Drone Hits British Airways Plane

A British Airways flight approaching Heathrow Airport on Sunday struck an object believed to be a drone. The Airbus A320 landed safely and was not damaged. It is believed to be the first clash of its kind in the UK.—Sky News



Finnish Far Right Group Forms Canadian Branches

A notorious far-right anti-immigration group from Finland called Soldiers of Odin has formed cells in Canada. According to the charter of the Ontario group, it wants to “take back our streets, provinces, and country.” —VICE