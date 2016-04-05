The VICE Morning Bulletin



Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail in the Bronx. Photo via Flickr user Michael Vadon.

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Clinton and Sanders Agree to New York Debate

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will hold their next debate in Brooklyn on April 14, five days before the New York primary. Sanders moved a big Manhattan rally planned for that night back to April 13. His campaign blamed the “inconvenience” on Clinton’s “jam-packed, high-dollar, coast-to-coast schedule of fundraisers.” —The New York Times



Big Business Plans Fight Against Higher Minimum Wage

A leaked video shows how pro-business groups are strategizing to fight against the growing campaign for a higher minimum wage. In it, a director of pollster Frank Luntz’s firm explains how business leaders can keep wages low by “not talking about” the issue and focusing the conversation on “creating more jobs.” —VICE News



Supreme Court Upholds One Person, One Vote

The Supreme Court has upheld the principle of drawing up voting districts based on total population rather than the number of eligible voters. The court was considering a challenge led by a Texan conservative activist that could have shifted more power to rural Republican-leaning districts.—USA Today

Helicopter Crash Kills Five

A tour helicopter has crashed in the remote Tennessee woods, killing all five people aboard. Pigeon Forge Police Chief Jack Baldwin said the helicopter, a Bell 206 sightseeing craft, “experienced a severe crash which resulted in a fire.” The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. —NBC News





International News

Global Probes Begin Over Panama Papers

Authorities in Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Sweden, and the Netherlands have opened investigations after a leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm showed widespread use of tax havens. In Iceland, thousands of protesters took the streets to express fury at Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, who failed to disclose that he and his wife co-owned an offshore company. —Reuters

Armenia Threatens War With Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have ramped up the rhetoric as fighting between the countries continued in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan warned that his country would officially recognize the region as an independent state if the fighting escalated into a “large-scale war.” —Al Jazeera



Two Planes Collide at Indonesian Airport

Two planes collided on the runway at an airport in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, causing the wing of a passenger to burst into flames. Authorities said there were no injuries, and all passengers were evacuated safely, but the Halim Perdanakusuma airport did close temporarily. —Jakarta Globe



Suspected Singapore Arms Smuggler Extradited

A Singaporean man has been extradited to the US to face charges of illegally exporting technology. Lim Yong Nam is indicted for allegedly violating a trade ban by sending radio parts to Iran. The parts were then allegedly sent to Shia militias in Iraq and used in improvised explosive devices. —BBC News



Ronnie Spector performing in 2014. Photo via Flickr user MK Feeney.

Everything Else

Facebook Launches Photo Feature for Blind People

Facebook launches a new feature today that describes photos to people who are blind or visually impaired. Called “automatic alternative text” (AAT) it uses artificial intelligence to tell people basic things about the image. —The Verge



Tennessee Wants the Bible as Official Book

Senators in Tennessee have approved a bill that designates the Holy Bible as the state’s official book. The American Civil Liberties Union says it violates the separation of church and state. —The Washington Post



Ronnie Spector Defends Kesha

The lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, who married the incarcerated producer Phil Spector, has defended Kesha for speaking out against her own former producer. “I love Kesha, and I agree with her,” she says. “You have to speak up.” —Broadly

FBI Says Hackers Have Accessed Government Files for Years

A confidential FBI alert shows that hackers are still roaming through US government networks. The mysterious group APT6 has “stolen sensitive information” from various government networks since at least 2011. —Motherboard

