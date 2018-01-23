The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Earthquake Off Alaska Coast Triggers Tsunami Watch

A magnitude 7.9 quake miles off Alaska’s south coast early Tuesday led officials to issue tsunami warnings and evacuation orders. Authorities sounded sirens on Kodiak Island, and residents were warned via cellphone to seek higher ground or move away from the coast. The warnings were later lifted.—CBS News

Progressives Angry at Dems for Folding on Shutdown

Liberal groups railed against Democratic party leaders for agreeing to end the government shutdown without any deal on DACA and the fate of DREAMers. Democracy for America’s executive director called the move “a stunning display of moral and political cowardice,” while the pressure group CREDO’s political director said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had “failed” DREAMers. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vaguely pledged to allow debate on an immigration fix if Congress can’t reach a deal on it as part of the next funding bill.—NBC News

Man Arrested for Threatening Gun Attack at CNN HQ

A Michigan man has been arrested after allegedly making 22 abusive and threatening calls to CNN headquarters in Atlanta over a period of two days. According to a FBI affidavit, the unnamed caller said: “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. I am on my way right now to gun the fucking CNN cast down.”—CNN

FBI Director Reportedly Threatened to Quit

Trump appointee Christopher Wray warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions he would resign if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was ousted, according to anonymous sources. President Trump has made his disdain for McCabe clear, attempting to link him to Hillary Clinton, but White House lawyer Don McGahn has reportedly advised against forcing Wray to fire his deputy.—Axios

International News

Turkey Pledges More Action Against ‘Terrorists’ in Syria

The Turkish foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said his country’s military wished to avoid conflict with Russian, US, and Syrian government troops as it attempted to take control of northern Syria’s Afrin district from Kurdish YPG fighters. Yet Çavuşoğlu also promised to take “whatever step I have to” to stop the “terrorist organization” in the Afrin and Manbij regions.—Reuters

Avalanche Hits Japanese Resort After Volcano Erupts

One Japanese soldier died, and roughly 12 civilians and soldiers were injured when the Kusatsu-Shirane volcano erupted near a ski resort in Gunma. None of the injuries were believed to life-threatening.—The Guardian

Pakistani Police Arrest Rape Suspect in High-Profile Case

Cops arrested a man suspected of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Punjab Province earlier this month, a crime that incited outrage and protests across the country. A police official said the suspect, initially held and then released due to lack of evidence, has confessed to killing the young girl, Zainab Ansari.—Al Jazeera

South Korea to Stop Anonymous Bitcoin Trading

Authorities in Seoul will introduce new regulations next week banning digital currency traders from using bank accounts without identification. The new measure was said to be designed to deter money laundering. Non-citizens will also not be allowed to open digital currency accounts in South Korea.—BBC News

Everything Else

Bill Cosby Performs in Philadelphia

Ahead of an upcoming retrial on sexual assault charges, the disgraced comedian played drums and told jokes at LaRose Jazz Club Monday. The lawyer for Cosby’s accuser Andrea Constand said “the arrogance of this man leaves every decent person speechless.”—NBC News

Netflix Valuation Passes $100 Billion

The company’s latest quarterly report sent its value beyond the landmark sum for the first time. Netflix added more than 8 million customers last quarter, taking its international customer base to more than 117 million people.—Bloomberg

Snoop Dogg and Colin Kaepernick Give $35,000 to Texas Activists

The rapper agreed to give $10,000 to Mothers Against Police Brutality as part of the former San Francisco 49ers star’s “Million Dollar Pledge” to match every $10,000 donated with $10,000 of his own. Snoop pledged to give a further $15,000 to the Dallas, Texas, group.—Billboard

Americans Believe Sugar More Harmful Than Weed, Poll Finds

Only 9 percent of US residents judged weed to be the most harmful substance when asked about the respective dangers of alcohol, tobacco, sugar, and marijuana. Tobacco was judged most harmful, taking 41 percent of the vote.—VICE News

Slayer Announce Last Ever Tour

The thrash metal legends have revealed that a series of forthcoming shows will be their final tour together. In a YouTube video stating “The End of Days Is Near,” the group promised to share North American dates soon.—Noisey

