The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Climate Change Has Cost the US Billions, Report Finds

The Government Accountability Office says the huge sum has been spent dealing with weather events and wildfires worsened by climate change in the past decade. The report stated: “Climate change impacts are already costing the federal government money, and these costs will likely increase over time as the climate continues to change.”—NBC News

Trump Finally Sends Check to Bereaved Father

Chris Baldridge, father of Dillon Baldridge, an Army sergeant killed in Afghanistan earlier this year, has received the $25,000 promised months ago by President Trump. It was signed on October 18, the same day the Washington Post published an interview with Baldridge in which he said his family was still waiting for Trump to make good on the vow.—The Washington Post

Harvey Weinstein Hit with New Allegations

Zelda Perkins, a former staffer at the Weinstein Company, broke a non-disclosure agreement to share new details of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of her former boss. According to a separate report, 11 models in the fashion industry have come forward to make allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.—VICE News

New York State Bans Indoor Vaping

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill prohibiting the smoking of e-cigarettes in the same public places that regular cigarette smoke is forbidden. Cuomo said e-cigarettes “carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them.” The vaping ban comes into force in 30 days.—The New York Times

International News

Xi Jinping Woven into Communist Party Constitution

China’s ruling party has voted to include the president’s name and platform into its official charter, the first living leader since Mao Zedong to receive those accolades. Party members agreed to make “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era” part of the Constitution.—BBC News

Syria Accuses US-Led Coalition of Deadly Airstrike

Syrian state media reported 14 people killed in a strike on a government-controlled area in Deir al-Zor, blaming the attack on US-led coalition forces. The coalition denied its jets had carried out the raid. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 22 people died in the attack, but did not speculate as to who might be responsible.—Reuters

Hong Kong Activists Released on Bail

Joshua Wong and Nathan Law, student leaders of the city state’s pro-democracy campaigns, have been freed until appeal hearings on November 7. They’ve spent the past two months in prison after being found guilty of organizing an “unlawful assembly” during the so-called Umbrella Movement protests of 2014.—AP

Almost 75 Percent of Australians Turn Out for Same-Sex Marriage Vote

The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated that 74.5 percent of eligible voters—or 11.9 million people—cast their postal ballot in the country’s referendum on legalizing same-sex marriage. The postal vote ends November 7. The latest poll suggested 60 percent favored marriage equality.—The Guardian

Everything Else

R. Kelly Accused (Again) of Sexual and Physical Abuse

Former Dallas radio DJ Kitti Jones has claimed the singer made her have sex with other women. Jones also claimed Kelly slapped and kicked her and forced her to call him “daddy” during her abusive two-year relationship with the singer. Kelly denied the allegations.—Rolling Stone

Bill O’Reilly Blames God for Not Protecting Him

The former FOX News host said he wished he had more divine “protection” from his accusers. His comment followed a new report the right-wing firebrand shelled out tens of millions in settlement money to a single woman who accused him of sexual harassment (many others have done so, as well). Speaking on his podcast Monday night, O’Reilly said: “You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him.”—CNN

Facebook Experiments with Dual News Feeds

The company is testing out a new approach in six countries, where commercial posts will be kept apart from personal posts by friends. There is speculation the move is a way of getting companies to pay for inclusion in users’ personal News Feed.—Reuters

Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Has Died at 49

Scott Putesky, better known as Daisy Berkowitz, passed away after a long battle with colon cancer. Manson, who formed Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids with Putesky back in 1989, said they “made great music together.”—Noisey

Hunter S. Thompson TV Show in Development

Davey Holmes, showrunner on MGM TV’s Get Shorty, is working on a new series based on Thompson’s life for the same network. The project is provisionally titled Fear and Loathing.—VICE

Frank Ocean Creates Photo Essay, Writes Personal Letter

In a short piece to accompany a 32-page photo portfolio he made for i-D, the artist references Tim Ferriss’s podcasts and McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. Ocean wrote: “If you liked 2017 then you’ll love 2018.”—i-D