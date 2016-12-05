The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US NEWS

Victory for Standing Rock Protesters as Dakota Access Pipeline Is Halted

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is celebrating after the Army Corps of Engineers announced it was turning down a permit to lay the pipeline beneath Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The Army Corps said it planned to “explore alternate routes” instead, and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe responded by promising “all of Indian Country will be forever grateful to the Obama administration for this historic decision.”—VICE News



Jill Stein Takes Recount Fight to Federal Court

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is taking her crowdfunded campaign for a recount in Pennsylvania to the federal courts after financial difficulties require she drop the case in the state system. Stein said the $1 million bond called for in Pennsylvania was beyond “regular citizens of ordinary means.”—USA Today



Man Inspired by Fake News Arrested Over Shooting at Pizzeria

A 28-year-old man from North Carolina has been arrested after firing one or more rifle shots inside a Washington, DC, restaurant caught up in the “pizzagate” online conspiracy theory. The man said he had decided to “self-investigate” Comet Ping Pong after reading false stories the pizzeria was involved in a child sex ring. No one was injured in the shooting.—The Washington Post



First Victims of the Oakland Warehouse Fire Identified

Oakland officials have publicly released the names of seven identified victims among the at least 33 people killed in the fire at a warehouse party on Friday night. Some families have been encouraged to preserve missing loved ones’ DNA to help identify bodies.—Los Angeles Times



INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Italian Prime Minister to Resign After Referendum Loss

After Italian voters rejected reform of the country’s constitution, prime minister Matteo Renzi is following through on a vow to resign. The “no” campaign won the referendum with around 60 percent of the vote, a rejection of a proposal to weaken the upper house of parliament.—The Guardian



Eleven Dead in Hotel Fire in Pakistan

At least 11 people were killed and at least 50 injured when a fire broke out at a Regent Plaza hotel in Karachi, Pakistan. The early morning fire apparently began in the ground-floor kitchen at the luxury hotel before spreading to upper floors. Some guests escaped by using tied-together bed sheets to climb out of smoke-filled rooms.—Al Jazeera



New Zealand Prime Minister Makes Shock Resignation

John Key surprised New Zealand by announcing he will step down as prime minister next week. After eight years in power, Key said family pressures were responsible for “the hardest decision I’ve ever made.” Deputy PM Bill English is expected to take over, at least until the National Party convenes to choose a new leader.—BBC News



Far-Right Leader Fails in Austrian Presidential Election

Austrian voters have chosen former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen as president, rejecting the far-right candidate Norbert Hofer. Van der Bellen won 53.3 percent to 46.7 percent, with only postal votes left to count. Hofer said he was “infinitely sad that it didn’t work out,” and floated another run in six years.—Reuters



EVERYTHING ELSE

Snowden Condemns Petraeus for Sharing Secrets

Edward Snowden is going after former CIA director David Petraeus, alleging the general shared information “far more highly classified than I ever did.” Snowden said Petraeus, who is apparently in the running to serve in Donald Trump’s cabinet after an FBI probe revealed he disclosed military secrets to his biographer, did so for “personal benefit.”—Yahoo News

The Weeknd Enjoys Third-Highest Selling Debut of 2016

The Weeknd’s new album, Starboy, has shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 348,000 units in its first week. It makes it the third-highest selling debut of the year after Drake’s Views and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.—Billboard



KKK Chapter Holds Convoy Rather than March

The North Carolina KKK group that announced a “Victory Klavalkade Klan Parade” did not hold a march as it had planned over the weekend. Instead, a convoy of 30 cars and trucks bearing confederate flags drove through the city of Roxboro.—BuzzFeed News/VICE

Canadian Cops Apologize to Nickelback

A Canadian police department has apologized to Nickelback after threatening to play one of the band’s albums for anyone caught drunk driving as punishment. Kensington Police Service posted an apology to the four members “as fellow Canadians.”—Noisey



Alabama’s First Black Woman DA Vows to Shake Up Justice System

After becoming Alabama’s first black female district attorney, Lynneice Washington vowed that “death is not going to be the automatic charge” in murder cases. The new DA described capital punishment as “unfair and arbitrary and unbalanced.”—VICE