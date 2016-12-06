The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US NEWS

Biden Suggests He May Run for President in 2020

Vice President Joe Biden seems to be considering a run for president in 2020. “I am going to run in 2020,” he told reporters flatly, later clarifying “for president.” Questioned further, Biden, who will turn 78 in 2020, cautioned, “I’m not committing to not running. I’m not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening.”—CNN



Pentagon Conceals Report Recommending Big Cuts

The Pentagon reportedly hid internal documents recommending $125 billion in cuts to wasteful spending on bureaucracy because of concerns Congress would call for budget cuts. Department of Defense officials placed secrecy restrictions on the 2015 report and removed a summary from the department’s website.—The Washington Post



South Carolina Prosecutor Wants to Retry Michael Slager

A prosecutor has pledged to retry Michael Slager, the former police officer who killed unarmed black driver Walter Scott, after an initial murder trial was declared a mistrial. A South Carolina jury could not come to a unanimous decision on either murder or manslaughter charges. Prosecuting solicitor Scarlett Wilson said, “We will try Michael Slager again.”—VICE News

Videos by VICE

FBI Investigates Possible Bombing Threat Made Against LA Metro

The FBI is investigating the credibility of a bomb threat made against the Los Angeles metro system. Officials said they received a tip from an unidentified government overseas about a potential attack on the red line Metro in Universal City on Tuesday, made in an anonymous phone call. Police have stepped up security across the system.—Los Angeles Times



INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Iranian President Says Trump Will Not Stop Nuclear Deal

A defiant President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will not permit US President-elect Donald Trump to “rip up” the nuclear agreement reached in 2015. In a speech at the University of Tehran, Rouhani said, “Do you think we and our nation will let him do that?”—Reuters



India Mourns Film Star Who Became Leading Politician

Indians are mourning J Jayalalitha, a former film star who became chief minister of Tamil Nadu State and died of a heart attack Monday. The government declared Tuesday a national holiday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to attend the funeral.—BBC News



Syrian Army Controls Almost Two-Thirds of Rebel Eastern Aleppo

Syrian government forces have seized more ground from rebel fighters in eastern Aleppo, leaving almost two-thirds of former rebel territory under army control. Russia and China both vetoed a UN Security Council plan for a seven-day ceasefire, with Russia arguing it would “undermine” bilateral talks between Russia and the US.—Al Jazeera



Mexican Marines Kill 14 Suspects in Shootout

Authorities say 14 people were killed in a shootout with Mexican marines in the State of Veracruz, an area notorious for cartel violence. According to a police statement, gunmen began shooting at a police patrol car in Jesús Carranza, before a backup patrol of marines arrived to assist the cops.—AP



EVERYTHING ELSE

LeBron James Refuses to Stay at Trump-Branded Hotel

LeBron James and several of his Cleveland Cavalier teammates will not stay at the Trump SoHo hotel while playing in New York this week. Cavs general manager David Griffin said plans had been made to accommodate those uncomfortable staying there.—Cleveland.com



50 Cent Wins $14.5 Million in Malpractice Suit

Curtis Jackson has been awarded $14.5 million in a malpractice lawsuit against law firm Garvey Schubert Barer, relating to a case involving headphone makers Sleek Audio. The money is expected to go toward 50 Cent’s bankruptcy debts.—Forbes



Spaceman Buzz Aldrin Treated by Dr. David Bowie

Buzz Aldrin, the former NASA Apollo astronaut who fell ill on a South Pole expedition, is being cared for in New Zealand by a doctor named David Bowie. “You can’t make this stuff up,” tweeted Aldrin’s manager, Christina Korp.—Reuters



Ottawa Man Charged with Threatening to Bomb Police HQ

A 25-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with threatening to bomb the city’s police headquarters. Tevis Gonyou-McLean made the threat in early November while he was under arrest for breaching bail conditions.—VICE News



Anohni Urges President Obama to Release Chelsea Manning

Anohni, best known as the lead singer of Antony and the Johnsons, has shared a video for her song, “Obama,” and released a statement pleading with the president to free Chelsea Manning. “Have mercy on her, Obama,” Anohni said of the soldier who provided military material to WikiLeaks.—Noisey



NASA Orders Up Satellite-Repairing Robot

NASA is awarding a $127 million contract to private company Space Systems / Loral to build a robot that can repair satellites in orbit. The maiden voyage of the Restore-L robot is set for 2020.—Motherboard