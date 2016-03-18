The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump, whose grammar in political speeches is just below a sixth-grade level, say experts. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore

US News

American ISIS Supporter Convicted

Arizona man Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem has been convicted of conspiring to support the Islamic State in an attack at a “Draw Muhammad” contest in Texas last year. Kareem, 44, was found guilty of transporting firearms with the intention to commit murder, as well as conspiring to provide support to the terrorist group. —CNN



Trump’s Grammar Just Below Sixth Grade Level

An academic study analyzing political speeches for “readability” found Donald Trump’s grammar was “just below sixth grade level.” The Carnegie Mellon study found most candidates using language typical of students in grades 6–8, “though Donald Trump tends to lag behind the others.” —The Washington Post



Air Force General Fired for Sleazy Emails

A senior Air Force general has been fired after an investigation found sexually suggestive emails sent to a female lieutenant colonel to be “unprofessional.” Lieutenant General John Hesterman, in charge of air campaigns in Iraq and Syria, was found to have “compromised his standing as an officer and gentleman.” —ABC News



City Gives $125,000 to Women Arrested While Naked

Chandler, Arizona, will pay $125,000 to a woman who said a police officer illegally entered her home and handcuffed her in front of her daughter while she was naked. Esmeralda Rossi’s claim was supported by the cop’s body-camera video evidence. —USA Today



International News



North Korea Fires Missile Capable of Reaching Japan

North Korea has again defied UN sanctions by firing at least one ballistic missile, which flew 500 miles before hitting the sea of its east coast, according to South Korea. If confirmed, it would mark North Korea’s first test of a medium-range missile, capable of reaching Japan, since 2014. —Reuters



EU Pitches Deal to Turkey

EU leaders will pitch their migrant plan to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu today after finally agreeing a joint position. The proposed deal would see all migrants traveling to Greece from Turkey sent back, in return for financial aid and visa-free access to Schengen countries. —Al Jazeera



Saudis to Scale Back Yemen Campaign

A Saudi military spokesman said that its coalition will scale back operations against Shia Houthi rebels in Yemen, one year after fighting began. Brigadier General Ahmed al Aseeri said that “the major fighting in Yemen is nearing an end,” but air strikes may continue. —The Guardian

Cambodia Leader Denies Buying Facebook Likes

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has denied buying fake likes for his Facebook page, after the opposition leader accused him of boosting his popularity artificially. Sen’s page has 3.2 million likes, but the biggest single group of likes came from India. —BBC News

Rapper Offset (middle) and the rest of Migos. Photo via Wikipedia

Everything Else



Migos Member Offset Arrested

Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, has been arrested in his hometown of Atlanta. The Migos rapper was pulled over after police officers discovered he was driving on a suspended license, and he reportedly spent one night in jail. —Rolling Stone



Hidden Rooms Found at Tutankhamun’s Tomb

Radar scans on the walls of Tutankhamun’s burial tomb have revealed the presence of hidden chambers containing unidentified metal objects. One theory is that it is the tomb of Queen Nefertiti. —National Geographic



Astronauts Lift Off to Attempt Space Record

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka are set for launch today on a mission to the International Space Station. Williams will try to set a US record by spending 534 days in space. —Florida Today



Teacher Fired for Watching Porn in School

Darren Hankey, an elementary school teacher in British Columbia, was found guilty of professional misconduct after breaking back into his school at night to watch porn and have phone sex. —VICE