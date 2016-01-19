The VICE Morning Bulletin



Black Lives Matter protests, like this one in New York, took place over the US yesterday. Photo via Flickr user The All-Nite Images



Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE

US News

Bay Bridge Protest Sees 25 Arrested

California authorities have arrested 25 demonstrators after they blocked San Francisco’s Bay Bridge, part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day protest against police brutality. Members of Black.Seed, a Black Lives Matter offshoot, chained themselves to cars and formed a line across the bridge.—San Francisco Chronicle

Videos by VICE

Under Fire Governor Addresses Michigan

Michigan Governor Rick Synder will deliver his State of the State address today, as many constituents call for his resignation or arrest. Officials were forced to admitted Flint’s water supply had been lead contaminated for months before a state of emergency was declared.—USA Today

Oscars Boss Promises Changes

Oscars head Cheryl Boone Isaacs has said she is taking “dramatic steps” to alter the make-up of its membership, after Spike Lee and Jada Pinkett Smith refused to attend this year’s Academy Awards. Lee said he could not support the “lily white” awards show.—ABC News

Empty Rafts Found in Search for Marines

Three empty life rafts have been recovered in the search for 12 missing marines off the coast of Hawaii. The marines went missing after two CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopters collided during a nighttime training mission off the Hawaiian coast.—NBC News





International News

China’s Growth Slowest in 25 Years

China’s economy cooled again in the last quarter, leaving GDP growth at 6.9 percent for 2015 – the lowest rate there for 25 years. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said weaker growth would be acceptable, as long as enough new jobs were created.—AP

Motorcycle Bomber Kills 10 in Pakistan

A suicide bomber has attacked a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 20. The bomber rammed his motorcycle into a checkpoint in Jamrud, a district where security forces are fighting the Pakistani Taliban.—Reuters

Tech Giants Face Child Labor Claims

Amnesty International has accused Apple, Sony and Samsung of failing to checks to make sure minerals for their products are not mined by children. A report into cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo found children as young as seven working there.—BBC News

Haiti Vote Protests Turn Violent

Opposition protesters in Port-au-Prince have burned cars and offices to demand that a runoff presidential vote is suspended. Opposition candidate Jude Celestin has withdrawn from Sunday’s scheduled vote, accusing electoral authorities of favoring the ruling party.—Al Jazeera







Glenn Frey. Photo via Flickr user Steve Alexander

Everything Else

Eagles Guitarist Glenn Frey Dies

Tributes have flooded in for Eagles’ founding member and guitarist Glenn Frey, who has died at the age of 67. Singer Ryan Adams tweeted: “Travel to the stars safely, bro”.—Billboard

Hawking Wants Space Colonies

Professor Stephen Hawking thinks humanity should “spread out” and “create self-sustaining space colonies” to avoid extinction on earth. But he said it couldn’t happen for at least 100 years.—The Guardian

Pakistan Lifts YouTube Ban

Pakistan has lifted a three-year ban on YouTube after the video-sharing site launched a local version. Pakistan’s version gives the government access to demand removal of material considered offensive.—CNN

Scottish Protestors Invade Trump Hotels

Around 50 protestors briefly invaded two of Donald Trump’s Scottish hotels at the weekend, citing the “reputational damage” his association with Scotland is causing the country.—VICE



Done with reading today? Watch our video ‘How the UK’s Cocaine Habit Funds Islamic Extremists’

