The VICE Morning Bulletin



Bill Clinton on the campaign trail for Hillary. Photo via Flickr user Harris Walker.

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Bill Clinton Attacks Sanders

Bill Clinton has attacked Bernie Sanders, describing his wife’s opponent for the Democratic nomination as hypocritical, “hermetically sealed,” and not “careful with the facts.” One of Sanders’ senior advisors called the attacks “disappointing.” — The New York Times

Videos by VICE

Manning May Retire After Superbowl

After leading the Denver Broncos to a 24–10 Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Peyton Manning now has to decide whether to retire. His mom Olivia said she wants him to quit, while his dad said Manning is “done in Denver.” — CBS Sports

Bodies Recovered off California Coast

Two bodies and the wreckage of a small plane have been found in the water off Southern California following a midair collision that killed three people. A plane piloted by 72-year-old Mary Falstrom was seen colliding with a plane carrying men ages 61 and 81. — ABC News

Every Chipotle Shuts for Food Safety Meeting

Chipotle will be shutting down all restaurants today for a four-hour, company-wide meeting on food safety, following a series of food-borne illnesses and a norovirus outbreak affecting several states. The latest quarterly figures show a 44 percent drop in profits. — CNN







International News

Refugee Camps Set Up Inside Syria

Turkish aid workers have set up tents and supplies for thousands of new Syrian refugees kept from entering Turkey at the border. Around 35,000 people fled a Syrian government offensive in the Aleppo area last week, but Turkey has closed the border to them. — BBCNews

Survivors Found After Taiwan Quake

Two people have been rescued from a ruined building two days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan City. One woman was found shielded under the body of her dead husband. The mayor has warned the death toll was likely to exceed 100. — AP

UN Condemns North Korea’s Rocket Launch

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of a long-range rocket, and pledged new sanctions against the country. Pyongyang said it wanted to place a satellite in orbit, but the UN body said the real purpose was testing ballistic missile technology. — VICE News

Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Bus

At least three people have been killed and 14 wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a bus filled with Afghan army personnel in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, and all of the reported casualties were army employees. —Reuters

Beyonce. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Beyonce Steals Halftime Show

With a posse of female dancers dressed like 70s Black Panthers, Beyonce easily stole the Super Bowl halftime show from Coldplay, then announced a 37-date world tour. Her new Formation video features overturned cop cars in New Orleans. — Rolling Stone

Kevin Hart’s Ad Wins Poll

A Hyundai ad featuring Kevin Hart as an over-possessive dad topped the Ad Meter of most popular commercials during the Super Bowl. Advertisers lavished a record $5 million for 30 seconds of air time. — USA Today

Leopard Invades Indian School

A leopard that entered a school in the Indian city of Bangalore injured six people trying to capture it. The male leopard was eventually tranquilized and released after a 14 hour struggle. — Buzzfeed

New Evidence in Serial Case

An attorney for Adnan Syed—the convicted murderer made famous by the hit podcast Serial—says she has “powerfully credible” new evidence. Witness Asia Chapman has testified about Syed’s whereabouts at the time of the murder. – VICE News

Done with reading today? Watch our video ‘VICE Talks Film with ‘Carol’ Director Todd Haynes’