The VICE Morning Bulletin

US News
Bill Clinton Attacks Sanders
Bill Clinton has attacked Bernie Sanders, describing his wife’s opponent for the Democratic nomination as hypocritical, “hermetically sealed,” and not “careful with the facts.” One of Sanders’ senior advisors called the attacks “disappointing.” — The New York Times
Manning May Retire After Superbowl
After leading the Denver Broncos to a 24–10 Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Peyton Manning now has to decide whether to retire. His mom Olivia said she wants him to quit, while his dad said Manning is “done in Denver.” — CBS Sports
Bodies Recovered off California Coast
Two bodies and the wreckage of a small plane have been found in the water off Southern California following a midair collision that killed three people. A plane piloted by 72-year-old Mary Falstrom was seen colliding with a plane carrying men ages 61 and 81. — ABC News
Every Chipotle Shuts for Food Safety Meeting
Chipotle will be shutting down all restaurants today for a four-hour, company-wide meeting on food safety, following a series of food-borne illnesses and a norovirus outbreak affecting several states. The latest quarterly figures show a 44 percent drop in profits. — CNN
International News
Refugee Camps Set Up Inside Syria
Turkish aid workers have set up tents and supplies for thousands of new Syrian refugees kept from entering Turkey at the border. Around 35,000 people fled a Syrian government offensive in the Aleppo area last week, but Turkey has closed the border to them. — BBCNews
Survivors Found After Taiwan Quake
Two people have been rescued from a ruined building two days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan City. One woman was found shielded under the body of her dead husband. The mayor has warned the death toll was likely to exceed 100. — AP
UN Condemns North Korea’s Rocket Launch
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of a long-range rocket, and pledged new sanctions against the country. Pyongyang said it wanted to place a satellite in orbit, but the UN body said the real purpose was testing ballistic missile technology. — VICE News
Suicide Bomber Hits Afghan Bus
At least three people have been killed and 14 wounded after a suicide bomber attacked a bus filled with Afghan army personnel in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, and all of the reported casualties were army employees. —Reuters
Everything Else
Beyonce Steals Halftime Show
With a posse of female dancers dressed like 70s Black Panthers, Beyonce easily stole the Super Bowl halftime show from Coldplay, then announced a 37-date world tour. Her new Formation video features overturned cop cars in New Orleans. — Rolling Stone
Kevin Hart’s Ad Wins Poll
A Hyundai ad featuring Kevin Hart as an over-possessive dad topped the Ad Meter of most popular commercials during the Super Bowl. Advertisers lavished a record $5 million for 30 seconds of air time. — USA Today
Leopard Invades Indian School
A leopard that entered a school in the Indian city of Bangalore injured six people trying to capture it. The male leopard was eventually tranquilized and released after a 14 hour struggle. — Buzzfeed
New Evidence in Serial Case
An attorney for Adnan Syed—the convicted murderer made famous by the hit podcast Serial—says she has “powerfully credible” new evidence. Witness Asia Chapman has testified about Syed’s whereabouts at the time of the murder. – VICE News
