The VICE Morning Bulletin

An homage to Evo Morales by Circus Amok (Photo by David Shinbone via)



US News

Apple Opposed By San Bernardino Victims

Some of those wounded in the San Bernardino attack are planning to file a legal brief to force Apple to unlock the encrypted iPhone of one of the shooters. “They need to know why, how this could happen,” said victims’ lawyer Stephen Larson.—Reuters

Authorities in the Michigan city of Kalamazoo plan to charge Jason Brian Dalton with six counts of murder. Police allege that 45-year-old Dalton fired randomly at his victims, the six people killed at three separate locations, while he continued to pick up fares for Uber.—NBC News

A damning new study has concluded the movie and TV industry is “whitewashed” and that an “epidemic of invisibility” exists for women, minorities, and LGBT people. The University of Southern California study gives every movie studio and most TV makers a failing grade.—Chicago Tribune

A new study has found fewer young women have been infected with human papillomavirus (HPV) thanks to a vaccine introduced a decade ago. For women in their early 20s, the most dangerous strains of the cervical cancer-causing virus have fallen by a third.—The New York Times

International News

ISIS Bombs Kill 129 in Syria

Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for bomb attacks across Syrian cities that left at least 129 people dead. The double car bombing in Homs and four separate bombs in Damascus all targeted areas dominated by Shiite and Alawite Muslims.—Al Jazeera

Bolivian President Evo Morales has narrowly lost a referendum to allow him to stand for a fourth term in office, exit polls indicate. One poll suggests 52.3 percent voted against the proposal to amend the constitution to allow the socialist president to remain in power until 2025.—AP

India’s army has been forced to take control of a key canal that supplies most of Delhi’s water, according to the state’s chief minister. Protesters from the Jat community—a rural cast—had blocked access to the canal to demand more government jobs.—The Times of India

The Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, has declared his support for the “Vote Leave” campaign ahead of a referendum on the UK’s membership in the EU. Johnson will be campaigning against Prime Minister David Cameron, who wants the UK to stay in.—BBC News

(Photo by Eva Rinaldi via)

Everything Else

Taylor Swift Gives Kesha $250,000

Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help her with “any financial needs.” A New York judge ruled against releasing Kesha from her record contract with Dr. Luke, after she sued him in 2014, alleging that he drugged and raped her.—Billboard

Dealers are using IndiaMart, India’s version of eBay, to sell drugs such as meth, ecstasy, and LSD. IndiaMark claims it is too difficult to keep track of code words like “bath salts”.—Global Post

The space agency has announced its next major project: the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST). NASA hopes it will yield new insights into dark matter and bolster the search for habitable planets.—Motherboard

Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas was booed for making a racist joke about aboriginal Australians during a concert. Thomas, who has now apologized, said: “I keep drinking until I think I’m a black Australian.”—Noisey

