The VICE Morning Bulletin

New York City after the Storm Jonas blizzard (Photo by Jackson Krule)

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Blizzard Shuts Down Government

Federal offices in Washington DC are expected to be closed today, as cities across the east coast try to dig out after the blizzard. The mammoth snowstorm left at least 30 dead, from car accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks while shovelling snow.—The New York Times



Magnitude-7.1 Quake Jolts Alaska

Four Alaskan homes were destroyed by explosions or fire following a magnitude-7.1 earthquake, the strongest in the region for decades. The earthquake was widely felt by residents in Anchorage and Valdez, but there have been no reports of serious injuries.—ABC News

Four Alaskan homes were destroyed by explosions or fire following a magnitude-7.1 earthquake, the strongest in the region for decades. The earthquake was widely felt by residents in Anchorage and Valdez, but there have been no reports of serious injuries.—ABC News Clinton: Bloomberg Run ‘Unnecessary’

Hillary Clinton has dismissed speculation that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is seeking an independent bid for the White House. Clinton said her “good friend” Bloomberg would only consider it if she didn’t get the Democratic nomination.—NBC News

Hillary Clinton has dismissed speculation that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is seeking an independent bid for the White House. Clinton said her “good friend” Bloomberg would only consider it if she didn’t get the Democratic nomination.—NBC News Twitter Culls Top Executives

CEO Jack Dorsey has announced the departure of four of Twitter’s top executives. It’s the biggest shake-up since Dorsey returned as chief executive last year, and comes as the company struggles to revive growth; stock has fallen 50 percent in 12 months.—The Wall Street Journal

Videos by VICE

International News

Video Shows Paris Attackers

A video released by the Islamic State purports to show militants who carried out the attacks in Paris committing atrocities in IS-controlled territory. Several of the attackers are shown beheading hostages. “Soon on the Champs-Elysees,” says Samy Amimour, who was raised in Paris.—AP

A video released by the Islamic State purports to show militants who carried out the attacks in Paris committing atrocities in IS-controlled territory. Several of the attackers are shown beheading hostages. “Soon on the Champs-Elysees,” says Samy Amimour, who was raised in Paris.—AP Portugal Elects New President

Centre-right candidate Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has won Portugal’s presidential election, taking 52 percent of the vote. De Sousa, 67, said he will promote consensus, since the government is made up of centre-left Socialists. —Reuters

Centre-right candidate Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has won Portugal’s presidential election, taking 52 percent of the vote. De Sousa, 67, said he will promote consensus, since the government is made up of centre-left Socialists. —Reuters Prison Breakout in Brazil

Forty inmates escaped from prison in the eastern Brazilian city of Recife after a bomb was used to blow a hole in the wall. Most of the prisoners were captured during a manhunt lasting several hours, but two were killed and one remains at large.—BBC News

Forty inmates escaped from prison in the eastern Brazilian city of Recife after a bomb was used to blow a hole in the wall. Most of the prisoners were captured during a manhunt lasting several hours, but two were killed and one remains at large.—BBC News Protestors Mark Arab Spring Anniversary

Anti-government protestors defied a security crackdown and took to the streets as Egypt marked the fifth anniversary of the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak. Egyptians demonstrated against the new military-led government in Alexandria and parts of Cairo.—Al Jazeera

Michael Bay on the set of ’13 Hours’. (Photo by Christian Black/courtesy of Paramount Pictures)



Everything Else

Trudeau Tells DiCaprio to Tone it Down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Leonardo DiCaprio to tone down his “inflammatory rhetoric” on climate change. He told the actor it was not helping those who have lost their oil-industry jobs in Canada.—The Huffington Post

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Leonardo DiCaprio to tone down his “inflammatory rhetoric” on climate change. He told the actor it was not helping those who have lost their oil-industry jobs in Canada.—The Huffington Post Chris Rock Rewriting Oscars Monologue

Oscars producer Reginald Hudlin said Rock is rewriting his opening monologue to call out the award show’s lack of diversity. Hudlin said the academy is “excited” about #OscarsSoWhite jokes.—Rolling Stone

Oscars producer Reginald Hudlin said Rock is rewriting his opening monologue to call out the award show’s lack of diversity. Hudlin said the academy is “excited” about #OscarsSoWhite jokes.—Rolling Stone Michael Bay Says Movie ‘Not Made Up’

The director has defended his politically controversial new movie about Benghazi, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi . He said the script is “not made up. That’s what happened. It’s written by five guys who were there.”—VICE

The director has defended his politically controversial new movie about Benghazi, . He said the script is “not made up. That’s what happened. It’s written by five guys who were there.”—VICE The World’s 10 Most Wanted Drug Lords

After the capture ofJoaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the DEA’s “most wanted” list is out of date. So here’s a brief guide to the world’s most wanted drug lords.—VICE News

Done with reading for today? Watch Pusha T talk about the break-up of Clipse in this episode of Autobiographies.