The VICE Morning Bulletin

Obama Bans Solitary Confinement for Juveniles

President Obama has banned solitary confinement for juvenile offenders in the federal prison system using executive action powers. New rules also mean guards cannot use solitary as a punishment for any “low-level infractions” by adult inmates.—The Washington Post

Chomsky: Sanders Doesn’t Have Much Chance

Noam Chomsky said that he would “absolutely” vote for Hillary Clinton over a Republican if he lived in a swing state. Chomsky said he liked Bernie Sanders, but “in our system of mainly bought elections he doesn’t have much of a chance.”—Politico

Planned Parenthood Cleared

A Texas grand jury cleared Planned Parenthood of misconduct after the abortion provider was accused of selling foetal body parts for profit. Two anti-abortion activists who made an undercover video that led to the case now face charges of tampering with government records.—Houston Chronicle

Flint Water Bills an ‘Outrage’

Michigan’s attorney general said it’s an “outrage” that Flint residents are being forced to pay $140 a month for water that’s unsafe to drink. Bill Schuette’s office has launched a criminal investigation into the water emergency and may also take action to stop the billing.—NBC News





International News

Italy Signs Deal with Iran

Italy and Iran have agreed billions of dollars worth of deals on energy and infrastructure as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani builds ties in Europe after the lifting of economic sanctions. The Iranians will sign up to $18.4 billion worth of deals before Rouhani leaves for France.—Reuters

Malaysia PM Cleared Over Saudi Gift

Prime Minister Najib Razak has been cleared of corruption in a long running financial scandal. The prosecutor said the $681million Mr Najib received in his bank account was a personal gift from the Saudi royal family, rather than money taken from the state.—BBC News

China Releases Swedish NGO Worker

Swedish activist Peter Dahlin, detained in China on charges of damaging national security, has been released and deported. Last week he appeared on state media apparently confessing to breaking the law by supporting Chinese human rights lawyers.—AP



Danish MPs Vote on Seizing Refugees’ Valuables

The Danish parliament will vote today on a highly controversial proposal to confiscate asylum seekers’ valuables and cash exceeding $1,450. The proposal has raised alarm among human rights campaigners at home and abroad.—Al Jazeera



Miley Cyrus, who is starring in a new TV series directed by Woody Allen

Everything Else

Donald Rumsfeld Becomes App Developer

The former defense secretary has developed a complicated new card game app featuring two decks, a timer and something known as “the devil’s six.” It’s called Churchill Solitaire.—Wired

Miley Joins Woody for Amazon Series

Miley Cyrus will star in a six episode series Woody Allen is creating for Amazon set in the 1960s. Allen says he is “struggling and struggling and struggling” with the TV show.—Rolling Stone

Doomsday Scientists Decide How Screwed We Are

The scientists who ponder the apocalypse will announce how close the world is to catastrophe. Last year the symbolic clock was set at three minutes to midnight because of climate change and nuclear weapons.—The Independent