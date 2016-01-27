The VICE Morning Bulletin



Police monitor an intersection of closed Highway 395 in Burns, Oregon after a standoff against anti-government militia that killed one member of the group. Photo ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images.



Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

One Dead After Shootout in Oregon

Eight members of a militia group that has been occupying a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon have been arrested, after a shootout that killed one of the group’s members, believed to be 55-year-old Robert “LaVoy” Finicum. Police say they have arrested the group’s leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy, after shots were fired during a highway traffic stop. —The Washington Post

Videos by VICE

Cruz Wants ‘Mano a Mano’ Debate With Trump

Ted Cruz has proposed a one-on-one challenge with Donald Trump, after the Republican candidate announced that he would not be participating in the Fox debate on Thursday night. “I’m happy to go an hour and a half mano a mano,” said Cruz.—NBC News

Two Shot Dead at Seattle Homeless Camp

Seattle police are searching for two suspects after two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a homeless camp. All of the victims lived in a wooded area of the city known as “the jungle.”—USA Today

New York Giants Star Had CTE

Former New York Giants player Tyler Sash, who died last year from an accidental overdose of painkillers, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died. The degenerative brain disease has now been found in dozens of former NFL players.—The New York Times

International News

Netanyahu Says UN Chief ‘Encouraging Terror’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon of “encouraging terror”. Ban Ki-moon said the recent wave of violence was driven by a “profound sense of alienation and despair” among young Palestinians.—BBC News

Zika Virus Discovered in Denmark

Danish hospital officials say that a Danish tourist has been infected by the Zika virus while visiting Brazil and Mexico. Aarhus University Hospital said there is little risk of it spreading in Denmark because the mosquito carrying the virus isn’t found in the country.—AP

French Taxi Drivers Continue Anti-Uber Strike

Paris taxi drivers have entered the second day of a strike, as they continue to protest against rival services such as Uber. Police used tear gas and arrested 20 people after tires were lit and a highway temporarily blocked during protests.—CNN

Taiwan Leader to Visit Disputed Island

Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is set to visit disputed island Itu Aba in the South China Sea on Thursday. US officials called the planned visit “extremely unhelpful,” claiming it could raise tensions with China over the waterway.—Reuters



The Game, who has donated $500,000 to help Flint’s water crisis. Photo via Flickr user Daniele Dalledonne





Everything Else

The Game Pledges $1Million to Flint

Rapper The Game has donated $500,000 to help ease Flint’s water crisis, and claimed Avita Water will contribute another $500,000 on behalf of his charity.He called out Jimmy Fallon and Madonna for giving “cute” donations of $10,000 each.—VIBE

White Actor to Play Michael Jackson

The King of Pop will be played by English actor Joseph Fiennes in a movie about a road trip taken by Jackson, Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor after the 9/11 attacks. Fiennes said it was supposed to be “fun” and “lighthearted”.—The Guardian

Hot Yoga Guru Fined $6 Million

The founder of hot yoga Bikram Choudhury has been ordered to pay $6.4 million in damages to a lawyer who says the guru sexually harassed her. Six other women have filed sexual harassment lawsuits against Choudhury.—Los Angeles Times

Disabled Vets Make Million-dollar Zombie Movie

Thanks to a million-dollar Indiegogo campaign, US military veterans have made a zombie film called Range 15. Mary Dague, who lost both her arms in Iraq, says there’s “a lot of dark humor”.—Broadly



Done with reading today? Watch out film ‘Will a Toronto Police Project Help Prevent the Next Sammy Yatim Shooting?’

