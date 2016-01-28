The VICE Morning Bulletin

Ammon Bundy, leader of the occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge (Screen shot via)

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US NEWS

Last Oregon Occupiers Told to ‘Go Home’

Three more men have been arrested “without incident” in connection to the occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge. Leader Ammon Bundy released a statement urging the half-dozen people remaining at the refuge to “stand down.” He said: “Go home and hug your families.”—USA Today

Three more men have been arrested “without incident” in connection to the occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge. Leader Ammon Bundy released a statement urging the half-dozen people remaining at the refuge to “stand down.” He said: “Go home and hug your families.”—USA Today Super PACs Offer $1.5 Million for Trump-Cruz Debate

The super PACs supporting Ted Cruz are offering to donate $1.5 million to veterans’ charities if Donald Trump agrees to face Cruz in a one-on-one debate before the Iowa caucus. Trump tweeted his response to Cruz’s offer: “Can we do it in Canada?”—NBC News

The super PACs supporting Ted Cruz are offering to donate $1.5 million to veterans’ charities if Donald Trump agrees to face Cruz in a one-on-one debate before the Iowa caucus. Trump tweeted his response to Cruz’s offer: “Can we do it in Canada?”—NBC News Ferguson Agrees Police Reforms

Ferguson city officials have reached a tentative deal with the Justice Department on police reforms. Under the agreement, all officers, supervisors and jail workers will be required to wear body cameras and microphones, and the right to film officers is preserved.—The New York Times

Ferguson city officials have reached a tentative deal with the Justice Department on police reforms. Under the agreement, all officers, supervisors and jail workers will be required to wear body cameras and microphones, and the right to film officers is preserved.—The New York Times Delaware Votes on Death Penalty

Delaware’s House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill to repeal the state’s death penalty law. Lawyers, activists, and pastors have urged for an end to the death penalty, and Governor Jack Markell has said he will sign the bill if it passes.—Delaware Online

Videos by VICE

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Sweden May Expel 80,000 People

Sweden is making plans to expel up to 80,000 failed asylum-seekers, the country’s interior minister told Swedish media. But Anders Ygeman later tweeted to say he had not taken a position on exactly how many migrants would or would not have grounds for asylum.—BBC News

Sweden is making plans to expel up to 80,000 failed asylum-seekers, the country’s interior minister told Swedish media. But Anders Ygeman later tweeted to say he had not taken a position on exactly how many migrants would or would not have grounds for asylum.—BBC News Zika Virus Threatens to Become Pandemic

Scientists have urged the World Health Organization to take urgent action over the Zika virus, which they claim has the potential to become an “explosive pandemic.” The WHO will hold a special session today to discuss the virus, linked to shrunken brains in children.—Reuters

Scientists have urged the World Health Organization to take urgent action over the Zika virus, which they claim has the potential to become an “explosive pandemic.” The WHO will hold a special session today to discuss the virus, linked to shrunken brains in children.—Reuters Yahoo Japan Accused of Ivory Sales

Yahoo Japan has promised to strengthen its policies to prevent the sale of ivory online, after activists accused the company of letting the “bloody trade” thrive on its auction site. An online petition calling for a ban on ivory products gathered 1.1 million signatures.—CNN

Yahoo Japan has promised to strengthen its policies to prevent the sale of ivory online, after activists accused the company of letting the “bloody trade” thrive on its auction site. An online petition calling for a ban on ivory products gathered 1.1 million signatures.—CNN Iranian President Woos French Business Leaders

President Hassan Rouhani has told French business leaders that “Iran is ready for investments” as he seeks to revive economic trade. Talks continue today over a multibillion-dollar contract for Iran’s purchase of 114 French Airbus planes.—The Guardian

Ai Weiwei (Photo by Giulia Marchi)

EVERYTHING ELSE

Weiwei Shuts Down Danish Exhibition

The Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has closed an exhibition in Denmark in protest at the country’s plan to seize asylum seekers’ valuables. Weiwei was “shocked” by Danish MPs’ decision to back the plan.—Al Jazeera

The Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has closed an exhibition in Denmark in protest at the country’s plan to seize asylum seekers’ valuables. Weiwei was “shocked” by Danish MPs’ decision to back the plan.—Al Jazeera Duke Suspends Sorority Rush

Sorority activities at Duke University have been suspended after a new pledge student was hospitalized from heavy drinking. The university has concerns about the recruitment process, known as “rush.”—ABC News

Sorority activities at Duke University have been suspended after a new pledge student was hospitalized from heavy drinking. The university has concerns about the recruitment process, known as “rush.”—ABC News Kanye Trashes Wiz

Kayne West got into a Twitter fight with Wiz Khalifa after misunderstanding “KK” as a reference to his wife. He ended up claiming Khalifa regrets having a kid with Amber Rose because it meant “you let a stripper trap you.”—VICE

Kayne West got into a Twitter fight with Wiz Khalifa after misunderstanding “KK” as a reference to his wife. He ended up claiming Khalifa regrets having a kid with Amber Rose because it meant “you let a stripper trap you.”—VICE Predictive Dreaming Is Real, Says Professor

Psychology professor Stanley Krippner says precognitive dream—dreams about events that haven’t yet occurred, but later take place in reality—have some basis in science. It’s all about signals from the future.—Motherboard

Done with reading for today? That’s fine, you can watch this instead, the newest episode of VICE Canada Reports, “Will a Toronto Police Project Help Prevent the Next Sammy Yatim Shooting?”