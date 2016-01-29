The VICE Morning Bulletin

(Photo by Gage Skidmore via)

US News

Trump Raises $6 Million Despite No-Show

Donald Trump’s campaign says the Iowa rally he held instead of participating in the GOP debate raised more than $6 million for his veterans charity. Trump also enjoyed the largest share of Twitter conversation about candidates during the debate, despite not being there.—CNN

The FBI has released video of state police officers fatally shooting Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, 56, one of the armed Oregon protesters occupying a wildlife refuge. The FBI said Finicum made a motion toward a gun in his coat pocket before officers shot him.—USA Today

Senate Democrats have introduced legislation that calls for $400 million in federal funding to remove corroded lead from pipes in Flint, Michigan. It is unclear if Governor Rick Snyder would agree to match the federal funds with another $400 million in state money.—NBC News

The latest trading figures show Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. is on course to top Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Apple’s market value stands at $522 billion, while Alphabet is now worth $515 billion.—ABC News

International News

Syrian Opposition Boycotts Peace Talks

The Syrian opposition said it will not attend peace talks due to begin in Geneva today, claiming it had not received any assurances about the plight of Syrians under siege. The Syrian government has been clawing back territory from rebels in recent weeks.—BBC News

Amnesty International says it has found five possible mass graves near Burundi’s capital, where security forces are accused of killing scores of people. Amnesty says satellite images show disturbed earth at areas consistent with witness reports.—AP

A new poll shows 40 percent of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to resign due to her refugee policy, which saw Germany take in 1.1 million asylum seekers in 2015. The poll showed that 45 percent believe Merkel’s policy is not a reason to resign.—Reuters

The Bank of Japan has introduced a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent, meaning commercial banks will be charged by the central bank for holding some deposits. The aim is to discourage banks from saving and prompt banks to lend more.—The Guardian

Martin Shrekli holding ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ (Photo by Bobby Viteri)

Everything Else

Shkreli Spills Wu-Tang Secrets

Martin Shkreli has revealed how he convinced RZA to sell him the one-off Wu-Tang album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin . “I said, look man, I’m from Brooklyn. That’s 80 percent of what you need to know about me. He was like, ‘That’s a very good start.’”—VICE

At least 100 supporters of Steven Avery are expected to protest for his release outside Manitowoc County Courthouse in Wisconsin today. Avery has gained supporters worldwide since the airing of the Netflix series Making a Murderer .—Fox News

Paul Rudd has made a new short film in which he challenges the great physicist Stephen Hawking to a game of “quantum” chess. It happens to be narrated by Keanu Reeves.—The Creators Project

The farmland of Himachal Pradesh has become choked with marijuana. So many farmers have grown it around their property that it now grows wildly without putting in seeds.—Munchies

