The VICE Morning Bulletin

US NEWS

CIA Chief Urges Trump to Keep Iran Nuclear Deal

CIA director John Brennan is warning President-elect Donald Trump not to cancel the US nuclear deal with Iran, as he suggested he would during his campaign. “I think it would be the height of folly if the next administration were to tear up that agreement,” said Brennan, who also urged Trump to be “wary of Russian promises.”—BBC News



Dozens Arrested During Minimum Wage Day of Action

Thousands of people in cities across the US took part in protests calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage Tuesday. In Detroit, police arrested dozens for blocking traffic, while in Oakland campaigners shut down an intersection.—AP



Trump Chooses Goldman Sachs Veteran as Treasury Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has named Steven Mnuchin, his former campaign finance chairman and a Wall Street veteran, as treasury secretary. Investor Wilbur Ross, a critic of international free trade pacts, is to become commerce secretary. Both appointments require Senate confirmation.—NBC News



Three People Killed in Tennessee Wildfires

At least three people have been killed in the wildfires spreading across parts of eastern Tennessee. Gatlinburg fire chief Greg Miller said the death toll may be higher, with emergency workers unable to access all areas affected by the blaze. About 15,000 acres of land have now been ravaged by the flames.—CNN





INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Thousands of Syrians Flee Eastern Aleppo

As many as 20,000 people have fled eastern Aleppo in the past three days, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Syrian government forces continue to press their attack, sending some inhabitants into districts still held by rebels, and others to west Aleppo, controlled by the government.—Al Jazeera



Plane Crash Probe Begins in Colombia

An investigation into the cause of the plane crash that killed 71 people is underway as Brazilian investigators and Colombian authorities check two black boxes from the crash site. All six of the survivors, including three players from Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, are being treated in the hospital.—Reuters



German Intelligence Employee Arrested

A German intelligence officer has been arrested for allegedly making Islamist statements and sharing “internal” material online. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution said it had uncovered “a suspected Islamist,” but said there was no evidence of safety risk to the agency or other employees.—CNN



Colombian Senate Approves Peace Deal with FARC

Colombia’s Senate has approved a revised peace deal between the government and the FARC rebel group. The peace accord now moves to the lower house of Congress for endorsement. Voters rejected an initial deal in a referendum last month, but President Juan Manuel Santos says the new deal is stronger.—BBC News



EVERYTHING ELSE

Al Gore Wants to Scrap the Electoral College

Former VP Al Gore wants the popular vote to decide general elections, saying the Electoral College system “should be eliminated.” Gore won the popular vote in the disputed 2000 election.—NBC News



‘Hamilton’ Takes Broadway Sales Record

Despite calls for a boycott from Donald Trump supporters, Hamilton has broken Broadway’s weekly sales record, taking $3.3 million over seven days. The production surpassed Wicked, which earned $3.2 million in a single week.—USA Today



Canadian Cops to Punish Drunk Drivers with Nickelback

Police in Kensington, Canada, have announced that drunk driving offenses will be punishable by forced exposure to Nickelback. On top of fines and criminal charges, the police service promised to play Nickelback “in the cruiser on the way to jail.”—Noisey



Activists Want Internet Archive Protected from Trump

The Internet Archive, a US-based nonprofit that stores web content, is planning to open an “Internet Archive of Canada” in case a Donald Trump presidency ushers in new restrictions. The group is seeking “millions” to pay for staff and server space.—Motherboard



Lawyers Sue Police on Behalf of Standing Rock Protestors

A lawsuit has been filed against law enforcement agencies on behalf of the North Dakota Pipeline protesters injured in clashes with police. The Water Protector Legal Collective said they suffered “head wounds, eye trauma, and internal bleeding.”—Broadly