The VICE Playlist Project: Defy Genres and Build a Soundtrack for the Moment

The evolution of music has taken us beyond genres. Artists like Childish Gambino and Dominic Fike have proven that genre lines can be so blurred that defining a sound is irrelevant. It’s moments, and how we soundtrack them, that matter.

Enter: the VICE Playlist Project—an opportunity for musicians, producers, singer-songwriters, creators of all types, to submit their art toward a moment, and not just a musical label. Do you sit in your room writing songs on a guitar? Are you someone who likes to build beats in a studio? Have you been experimenting with AI-generated sounds?

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This contest is for every one of you and is now open for submissions.

VICE invites music creators from all varieties to participate in the playlist project

The VICE Playlist Project is a global song contest based on the idea of crafting a playlist. Rather than submitting your song to a genre category, artists and music creators submit their songs to specific moments.

Each category represents a feeling, scenario, or turning point. Have a “Revenge Arc” track? A song born out of betrayal, letting the world know you can’t be pushed around? There’s a spot for that. What about those dwindling moments when it’s “Last Call at the Bar?” Do you have a song that perfectly fits that experience? There’s a place for that as well.

Perhaps your creativity leans otherworldly. You play around with spacey sounds and atmospheric aesthetics. Try submitting a song to the “Colonizing Mars” category

There is no “right” sound. It’s about what you feel and how you express yourself. Music belongs to moments. Moments blooming out of passion, love, rage, joy, sorrow, heartbreak, and hope. In the streaming era, playlists are an important way to let catharsis have its rightful place, and that’s the purpose behind the VICE Playlist Project.

Tell me more about how and what I win

All submitted songs will be judged by the VICE & Noisey teams on how they hit and how well they fit the playlist moment they were submitted to. There is currently a $5-per-song Early Bird entry fee for those creators who have something they’re ready to submit.

The prize pot includes over $10,000 in cash and prizes, and recognition. You could get an interview with VICE, as well as collab posts on VICE / Noisey YouTube. Winners also stand to get shoutouts in the VICE newsletter and an opportunity to have their music promoted on VICE social media channels.

So what are you waiting for? This is your chance to be part of an exciting moment in the ever-changing landscape of music. Submit your soundtrack of the moment now for a chance to win.