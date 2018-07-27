The Victorian Truckie Who Did Lines ‘For Breakfast” Is Under Investigation

A video uploaded to Facebook, shows a Victorian truck driver indulging on a dangerous cocktail of drugs for “breakfast.”

9News reports that the driver was at the wheel of a 65-tonne rig when he filmed himself having “breakfast for two,” which involved two lines of white powder and a crack pipe that he sparked with a lighter.

Videos by VICE

The man says,”Well fuck me this hasn’t been done for a very long time. Breakfast for two right there. Now this is gonna hurt like a mothercker,” before rolling up a 10 dollar note and snorting two rails lines off a tray.

The driver was wearing a Dorncarm Transport company shirt, and a representative from the logistics business has told ABC News that, as of the three months ago, the person in the video was no longer an employee.

The Facebook page, Australian Transport Not Two Fucks Were Given, is administered by truck driver Scott Allen, who told the ABC the video had been “floating around” for a few days. The video was shared over 700 times and viewed 130,000 times.

“That’s a 65-tonne truck that he’s going to drive towards people’s families,” Scott told the ABC. “It’s disgusting…I don’t want people to think this represents the industry, because it doesn’t.”

Last year, a police blitz revealed that one in 37 Victorian truck drivers tested positive to drug-driving, a number almost double the national average.

The ABC has reported that Victoria Police’s Heavy Vehicle Unit are investigating the matter.