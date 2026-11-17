Ever been on a date where the other person spent the entire time talking about their ex? Or how they “got into crypto early”? At least you walked away with a good story.

Dating influencer Serena Kerrigan has a theory about this, and it’s called the 3P theory. In her new book, Let’s Fcking Date*, she argues that every first date falls into one of three categories: potential, practice, or plot.

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Potential is the person you’d actually like to see again. Practice means there wasn’t much chemistry, but you got out of the house and talked to another human being. Plot is the date that makes you question your judgment, your taste in men, and whether you should’ve just stayed home and DoorDashed.

Kerrigan has been on more than 500 dates, so she’s had some time to develop this philosophy. “Dating is practice. It’s a numbers game,” she told Bustle. She’s also collaborated with Joe & The Juice on a “For the Plot” shake. The woman has managed to turn questionable romantic decisions into a successful business model.

And given the current state of dating, there’s an audience for it. A 2025 Forbes Health survey found that nearly four in five dating app users felt burned out from swiping. You can only spend so many evenings pretending to be interested in a stranger’s hobbies before the prospect of staying home starts sounding pretty damn good.

The appeal of the 3P theory is that a first date doesn’t have to end with a relationship to count as a good use of your evening. Dating coaches interviewed by Body+Soul agreed that people put too much pressure on those initial encounters. You barely know this person. Deciding if you’d marry them within an hour or two seems a little ambitious.

Of course, there’s a difference between having a funny story afterward and actively seeking out people who are really bad for you because they’ll make good material. Dating coach Hayley Quinn warned that chasing short-lived excitement can “run down your emotional batteries and your sense of self-esteem.”

Kerrigan’s book also warns against getting too invested in dates that offer nothing beyond a story. And if an encounter leaves you feeling unsafe or truly uncomfortable, you don’t owe it a positive interpretation. Some dates are just bad.

Quinn suggests asking yourself whether you enjoyed the conversation and would happily spend another couple of hours with the person. That’s a manageable standard for deciding if you want to see them again, especially compared with mentally planning a wedding after two glasses of wine.

The theory won’t spare you from awkward dinners or terrible first impressions. It does, however, give you a reason to laugh about them later.