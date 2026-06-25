The Viral ‘July Theory’ Says Your Love Life Could Change Dramatically This Month

According to the “July Theory,” you might want to prepare for some incoming shifts in your dating life. That ex you have blocked (likely for good reason)? They might just weasel their way back into your life. The partner you thought was “the one”? You might realize you’re not as compatible as you believed.

July is expected to bring the necessary changes that will ultimately bring you closer to the right person. And with Mercury retrograde occurring during this time, well, things are about to get a bit chaotic. But don’t worry: July Theory positions the month as a positive, albeit nostalgic, time to understand yourself and your connections more intimately.

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What Even Is July Theory?

July Theory is a viral dating concept that positions July as a time for romantic reflection and reconnection. Of course, the idea originated on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where most dating trends and ideas are shared and explored.

“The July Theory is the belief that in July, a natural turning point happens in people’s romantic lives, encouraging new partners, reunions, and reflection on romance,” says Brie Temple, Chief Matchmaker and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Tawkify. “There is no evidence to back it, but such a theory makes sense because of the special summer mood when people are more sociable, positive, and open-minded. Many people decide to reevaluate their relationships during this period or become more intentional about dating.”

It’s no shock that this summer month triggers our romantic sides. We often feel more lighthearted, confident, and free during this time, which can cause us to pursue what (or who) we truly desire.

What Can We Expect From July?

According to the July Theory, we can expect some nostalgia, reflection, and perhaps even rekindling.

“As people become more reflective about where they’re at in life, July frequently brings about an uptick in reconnections, relationship conversations, and dating activity,” says Temple.

It certainly doesn’t help that Mercury Retrograde is also falling during this particular summer month.

“Some people might reach out to past partners, and some might head down the path of moving forward from relationships that don’t align with their goals in life,” Temple adds. “This season encourages people to gain some clarity and make meaningful decisions about their romantic lives.”

How to Live Your Best Love Life in July

Recently, I’ve been giving myself simpler life advice (especially when it comes to love): Do what feels right for you. No one else can tell you what you want and need, how you feel, and whether you should get back with your ex or find someone new. You know the truth, so find the courage to stand by it while being both authentic and practical.

“What matters most is not to get lost in your nostalgic feelings,” says Temple. “Just because you feel comfortable being with your past partner doesn’t necessarily mean the things that ended the relationship in the first place have completely changed. Whether you’re focused on reconnecting with someone or starting something new, it’s important to focus on honesty, shared values and interests, and long-term compatibility without getting swept up in the excitement of a seasonal trend.”