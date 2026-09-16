The Viral ‘October Theory’ Might Be the Reset You Need Before 2027

I don’t know about you, but fall has always felt more like a fresh start and new chapter than January 1st ever has. In fact, this experience mirrors the viral social media concept called the October Theory, which positions October as a “second new year.”

Here’s everything you should know about the October Theory—and how to work with the autumnal month’s inspiring energy.

Videos by VICE

What Is October Theory?

According to Bisi Gbadamosi, LMHC, a licensed therapist and the founder of Mindful Blooms Counseling, “October Theory is the idea that October can be a great time to increase motivation towards goals without the pressure of January 1st.”

Many people view October as the ideal time to get your sh** together, seeing as there are only three months left in the year at this point. While it might not necessarily be a fresh start at the head of a year, it’s a closing chapter that allows you to hunker down and tie up any/all loose ends.

Additionally, autumn is a great season to reset and get back on track after a long, social summer. Kids are returning to school, adults are coming back from vacation, and by October, everyone seems more present and grounded in their routines.

“We may feel more motivated during this time because we have been primed from a young age that fall is back-to-school season, which is associated with goals, learning, and growth,” says Amanda Carnesecchi, LMSW, an Associate Therapist at Gateway to Solutions. “New beginnings, behavior shifts, and fresh mindsets are all elements we have been exposed to during this time of year.”

“Fall is often a natural reset because it can be a final push right before the holiday season kicks in,” Gbadamosi adds. “It can remind us that the end of the year is quickly approaching and encourage us to work towards any final goals or projects we had for the year.”

How to Use October’s Energy to Your Advantage

Just as we approach January and the new year as a fresh start, we can do the same with October—and autumn as a whole. This month brings inspiring, creative, and grounding energy into our lives, reminding us of the importance of routine and the ability to release old baggage.

“We can use it as a time to assess what’s working for us and what we’d like to change,” says Gbadamosi. “Because we’re well into the year at this point, we can use this time to have a better idea of what could be realistic and sustainable and direct our energy there.”

Additionally, Carnesecchi recommends approaching October as a mental reset. Create new routines, set new goals/intentions, and reflect on the habits that have been/haven’t been serving you.

“Come January 1st, there is immense pressure to start fresh or set new year goals. These are great intentions, but having so much change at once can be overwhelming and can lead to goals not being met,” Carnesecchi says. “October brings new energy to the year, and people have started their fall routines and set expectations for the rest of the year. Using this time to be mindful and purposeful can alleviate pressure as the new year begins.”