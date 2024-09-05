Had a Brat Summer? Recover With These Vitamins

You didn’t have to be Gen Z to have had a brat summer. Whose life doesn’t have a little chaos and volatility in it, anyway? The one thing Gen Z does have over some of us, however, is their youthful prime that lets them recover quickly from those nights that end with throwing up in an Uber.

As an elderly 27-year-old, I can hardly have three light beers at Dave Matthews without needing a stiff green juice and sauna the next morning. Luckily, those of us who are slower to recover don’t have to check out of the game just yet. In this article, we’ll share a treasure trove of vitamins for people who want to embrace their inner Charli XCX—without completely neglecting their livers.

Videos by VICE

Of course, if you’ve ever wandered into your local health food store’s vitamin aisle, you know how overwhelming it can be to pick something out. Unless the crunchy hippie who works there happens to spot your blank expression, you’re going to have no idea what these mythic-sounding supplements even do. Lucky for us, The Vitamin Shoppe’s registered dietitian and nutritionist, Brittany Michels, has offered some guidance.

“B vitamins are essential for energy production and become depleted with the physical and mental stresses that come with cruising through a vibrant summer in overdrive,” she says. “Meanwhile, sweat, alcohol, and caffeine all impact hydration so the electrolyte drink mix is a no-brainer for repleting essential levels.”

The energy drink mix she’s talking about is a Liquid I.V. that can bring you back to proper hydration 2-2.5 times faster than water alone. While you could opt for a sports drink, this is a better option for the health-aware. It has 3 times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks and contains 5 essential vitamins including B3, B5, B6, B12, and Vitamin C. Plus, it’s popsicle flavor. How brat is that?

Another option for the recovery drink-inclined is The Vitamin Shoppe’s Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink with MetaPlus Formula. Its special formula includes green tea with EGCG, ginger, and guarana seed. Together, these ingredients work to activate thermogenesis—a process that boosts your body’s metabolic rate—in your body. While it’s free of harmful ingredients like Aspartame, it is a caffeine-heavy hitter. So, if you and caffeine don’t mix, opt for the electrolyte drink instead!

Electrolyte and energy drinks are great options to turn to when you need a more immediate boost. But if you’re looking for something you can add to your everyday wellness routine, The Vitamin Shoppe’s Organic Milk Thistle Extract is an antioxidant-rich option.

Milk Thistle—a pretty purple plant that has absolutely nothing to do with dairy—is packed with the antioxidant silymarin, which can protect your liver from free radical damage. Given that your liver has over 500 tasks—including filtering and detoxing for the body—a daily dose of Milk Thistle Extract can be a helpful addition for anyone who wants to help their over-worked organs function at their very best. Plus: the label is ~Brat Green~.

So, whether your brat summer is segueing into a feral girl fall or you’re bowing out of trends for some good old-fashioned rest—these recovery essentials are your secret weapon.