These Supplements Help You Take Control of Your Gut Health

Whether your gut is in crisis or you’re a junkie for the latest health trends, these supplements can help you get your gut life in order.

Collage by Vice
You’ve heard the old adage: Trust your gut. As more and more scientific research illuminates the powerful brain-gut connection, the saying makes more sense than ever.

After all, some nutritionists and health professionals are going so far as to dub our guts “the second brain” for the way they control not only our digestion but also our moods and emotions. So, what can you do about it? Step inside The Vitamin Shoppe: a one-stop online shop for trusted supplements that can help revive your gut health.

Taking control of our gut health starts with a healthy diet, getting good sleep, and managing stress. However, to really cultivate a healthy gut, additional support from supplements, prebiotics, and probiotics can make all the difference.

Total Gut Health – Daily Digestive Support with Prebiotics & Probiotics

This is because our guts have a living microbiome that can be destroyed by illness, alcohol, and lack of exercise—things that have become par for the course in our modern lives. Prebiotics and probiotics help restore it by sending live strains of microorganisms to your microbiome like little helpful soldiers. Onnit Labs’ Total Gut Health supplement combines pre and probiotics in one capsule and is a helpful option for folks who are starting out on their gut health journey—and want to see less bloating!

Give your gut a glow up

Meanwhile, you can also opt for probiotic supplements that are even more tailored to your health priorities. ProBioCare makes probiotics for men and probiotics for women: While each blend supports immune and respiratory health in addition to digestion, the men’s probiotic supports colon health, and the women’s blend supports vaginal health.

ProBioCare Probiotic for Women

ProBioCare Probiotic for Men

For those who want to take their gut health to the next level, Brittany Michels, The Vitamin Shoppe’s Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, recommends taking a compressive approach to optimizing gut health, incorporating not just probiotics, but also digestive enzymes and collagen supplements into your regimen.

Digest Extra – Supports Gluten & Lactose Digestion (180 Vegetarian Capsules)

Multi Collagen Protein Powder 

She explains, “Digestive enzymes help break down foods so that we may better absorb and use nutrients, and collagen helps to maintain and strengthen the integrity of our gut lining.” (Two things that we definitely all could use more of.)

So whether your gut is in crisis (all that Taco Bell sure isn’t helping!) or you’re a junkie for the latest health trends, The Vitamin Shoppe can help you get your gut life in order.

