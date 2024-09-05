These Supplements Help You Take Control of Your Gut Health

You’ve heard the old adage: Trust your gut. As more and more scientific research illuminates the powerful brain-gut connection, the saying makes more sense than ever.

After all, some nutritionists and health professionals are going so far as to dub our guts “the second brain” for the way they control not only our digestion but also our moods and emotions. So, what can you do about it? Step inside The Vitamin Shoppe: a one-stop online shop for trusted supplements that can help revive your gut health.

Taking control of our gut health starts with a healthy diet, getting good sleep, and managing stress. However, to really cultivate a healthy gut, additional support from supplements, prebiotics, and probiotics can make all the difference.

This is because our guts have a living microbiome that can be destroyed by illness, alcohol, and lack of exercise—things that have become par for the course in our modern lives. Prebiotics and probiotics help restore it by sending live strains of microorganisms to your microbiome like little helpful soldiers. Onnit Labs’ Total Gut Health supplement combines pre and probiotics in one capsule and is a helpful option for folks who are starting out on their gut health journey—and want to see less bloating!

Meanwhile, you can also opt for probiotic supplements that are even more tailored to your health priorities. ProBioCare makes probiotics for men and probiotics for women: While each blend supports immune and respiratory health in addition to digestion, the men’s probiotic supports colon health, and the women’s blend supports vaginal health.

For those who want to take their gut health to the next level, Brittany Michels, The Vitamin Shoppe’s Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, recommends taking a compressive approach to optimizing gut health, incorporating not just probiotics, but also digestive enzymes and collagen supplements into your regimen.

She explains, “Digestive enzymes help break down foods so that we may better absorb and use nutrients, and collagen helps to maintain and strengthen the integrity of our gut lining.” (Two things that we definitely all could use more of.)