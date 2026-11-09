The Voice Behind Ghostface in ‘Scream’ Also Played an Iconic Cartoon Network Villain

Roger L. Jackson is best known to horror fans for providing the voice of Ghostface in the Scream movies. Jackson was an up-and-coming voice actor when he auditioned for the original 1996 film and had previously done uncredited work on Mars Attacks! When he was in the waiting room preparing to read the first scene in Scream (featuring Drew Barrymore), Jackson knew he had to stand out in some way.

“This guy’s got to be kind of interesting,” Jackson recalled thinking. “He’s got to keep her on the phone, keep playing with her, and there’s got to be something about him that draws her in,” he continued. However, Jackson felt that there should be a flip side to the character’s personality as well. “It had to be able to—once you turn the dial—go from being very kind of playful and sexy to much more sinister,” he explained.

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One of Horror’s Most Terrifying Voices Also Belongs to an Iconic ’90s Cartoon Villain

Jackson clearly had the right idea in mind and went on to do the Ghostface voice in every Scream sequel that followed. But, if you can believe it, that same guy who’s sent shivers down the spines of generations of moviegoers has also been very prolific in the world of children’s animation. One of Jackson’s most recognizable voice roles—outside of Scream, of course—is that of Mojo Jojo on the Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls. Between the initial ‘90s incarnation, the 2002 movie, and the 2016 reboot, he’s credited with playing the character close to 100 times.

For those who don’t know, Mojo is the archenemy of the titular kindergarten superheroes, whose names are Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. A mutant mad scientist chimpanzee, Mojo is highly intelligent and regularly plotting to take over the world. He was once a lab assistant to the trio’s father and accidentally spilled the mysterious “Chemical X” that gave the Powerpuff Girls their superhuman abilities.

You can check out a video of Jackson voicing Mojo Jojo below.