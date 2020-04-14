The Voice of ‘Do a Barrel Roll’ from ‘Star Fox’ Has Died of Coronavirus

When I think about Star Fox 64, I hear the voice of Peppy Hare telling me to “Do a barrel roll.” Rick May was that voice. The multi-talented voice actor is dead at the age of 79 due to COVID-19.

May was the voice of many beloved video game characters. He was the villainous Dr. M in Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, ordered around his teammates as the Soldier in Team Fortress 2, and narrated Age of Empires 2.

Video games may have helped pay the bills, but his first love was the theater. According to the memoriam at Rekindle School, where May taught, he had appeared in more than 300 shows on stage.

“Rick had suffered a stroke in February and had been moved into the nursing home for rehabilitation,” the memoriam on the Rekindle School’s website said. “Unfortunately he caught the Covid-19 coronavirus when he was there. He was moved to Swedish hospital where he received care before he passed on. Rick was a wonderful teacher whose classes and students meant the world to him. He’ll be deeply missed.”

The Rekindle School is asking people who want to send condolences to email the school at rekindleschool@gmail.com. Thank you for the barrel rolls, May. You will be missed.