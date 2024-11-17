‘The Voice’ Winner Sundance Head Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Stomach

Sundance Head is on the mend after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach. Over the weekend, the singer, who won season 11 of The Voice, was life flighted to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Sundance’s wife, Misty, first alerted fans to the situation in a Nov. 15 Facebook post. According to Misty, Sundance was hunting by himself when the incident occurred.

“He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off,” she wrote. “Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging.”

After he was shot, Misty said that Sundance “took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help.” Eventually, someone stopped and called 911.

After arriving at the hospital via helicopter, doctors discovered that “no internal damage was done by the bullet,” Misty wrote. The bullet, she explained, “went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs.”

“He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive,” Misty wrote.

In an update the following day, Misty revealed that Sundance had been released from the hospital and was resting at home. She noted that, if the bullet had hit Sundance any higher or lower, the results would have “been devastating.”

“I can’t express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls, and prayers. God is AWESOME,” she wrote, before predicting that her husband will have “an entire album” to write about the accident.