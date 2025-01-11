The Von Erichs Sign With All Elite Wrestling

The next generation of Von Erichs has signed with AEW.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich, sons of Kevin Von Erich, revealed the news on their Claw Podcast. “Today, on this day, we can officially say that Ross and Marshall Von Erich are officially signed with AEW. The 12-year journey, it’s not an expensive hobby anymore,” said Marshall.

Ross added, “This is kind of the thing we’ve been working towards our whole careers. We knew it would be on a big major scale, and this meets every parameter with that. It means a lot for the Von Erich family and, not to kiss Tony [Khan’s] butt, but he kind of single-handedly is keeping the Von Erich name and dream alive for us. He’s going to have our loyalty forever because of that. for this day.”

The Von Erichs Are All Elite

The brother tag team has made various appearances in AEW over the last year and a half, mainly when the promotion is in Texas. In 2024 they began appearing in Ring of Honor, even tag teaming with Dustin Rhodes.

They currently hold the ROH Six-Man Championships which they won last July. It’s perfect timing, really. Ahead of AEW All In in Arlington, Texas this summer, AEW has several other dates lined up in the state. In February they’ll hit both Houston and Austin. The Von Erichs will probably be featured heavily. Not only are they from the state, they’ve made a huge impact there with wrestling.

Additionally, Marshall was sidelined with a partially torn pec in September but he explains he’s now “100%”. “I partially ripped my pec. Ross and I have been training like crazy. Honestly, I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever felt,” he said. “I needed to lose some weight anyway; I was getting pretty heavy. I was just bulking up and overdoing it to a point where my muscles were getting really tense. It’s good for me to be a little lighter so I can stretch and be flexible because I’m naturally a pretty stiff person.”