‘The Wandering Village’ Is a Ghibli-Inspired City Builder With an Interesting Story

I’ve been working on myself a lot. Getting into different genres of games has been something important to me.

While I have played some city-builder games, it’s not something that sits at the top of the list. The Wandering Village, with its Ghibli-inspired art style, may get me to rethink that.

‘THE WANDERING VILLAGE’ TAKES PLACE ON THE BACK OF A GIGANTIC CREATURE

I’d be lying if I said the concept alone wasn’t enough to get me to check out The Wandering Village. You play as the leader of a group of survivors living on the back of a giant creature they call Onbu.

The goal is to build a sustainable and livable village on limited space. The world has been infected with poisonous spores, and this is the only way to survive. Onbu is constantly moving, and as such, the environment will change, along with the dangers you will face. You can also send out teams to forage and scout ahead for potential threats.

And just in case you think it’s all sunshine and rainbows, it’s not. “Living on the back of another organism comes with its own set of challenges. Will you live in symbiosis, bond with Onbu, and survive on mutual trust? Or will you become a parasite, only aiming to ensure a better life for your villagers? The choice is yours”.

This is going to activate that annoying gamer curiosity where I need to see what happens if I go full-blown parasite and decide to go nuts up there. Of course, I’ll have a straight-up playthrough because that feels most like what the developers intended.

Being a parasite almost feels like playing the game on easy mode, but we’ll see. I have every intention of finding out how the relationship between the villagers and Onbu works.

The Wandering Village is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.