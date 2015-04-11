The War Against Boko Haram (Part 2)

Watch Part 1

Since 2009, the militant Islamist group known as Boko Haram has wreaked havoc in northern Nigeria. Instilling terror through bombings, abductions, and beheadings, Boko Haram is fighting to create an Islamic state in the most populous country in Africa.

Videos by VICE

VICE News traveled to Nigeria to embed with the country’s army as it ramped up its fight against Boko Haram, whose rise has caused a state of emergency. As the only journalists on the front line in northern Nigeria, we witnessed the beginning of the largest military insurgency to date.

In part two of this three part series, VICE News correspondent Kaj Larsen visits the Nigerian army’s forward-operating base at the front lines of the battle against Boko Haram. There he speaks with soldiers as they prepare for a major offensive against the militant group.

Watch “The Human Cost of War in the Central African Republic”

Watch “Blood Diamonds and Religious War: Diamonds and Division”

Read “UN Adopts Resolution Calling for International Coordination Against Boko Haram”

Read “Can a 72-Year-Old Former Military Dictator Bring Nigerians the Change They Have Voted For?”

Read “Nigeria Reacts to a Historic Change as President-Elect Buhari Prepares for Power“