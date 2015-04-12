The War Against Boko Haram (Part 3)

Watch Part 1

Since 2009, the militant Islamist group known as Boko Haram has wreaked havoc in northern Nigeria. Instilling terror through bombings, abductions, and beheadings, Boko Haram is fighting to create an Islamic state in the most populous country in Africa.

VICE News traveled to Nigeria where the country’s army has ramped up its fight against Boko Haram, whose rise has caused a state of emergency. As the only journalists on the front line in northern Nigeria, we witnessed the beginning of the largest military insurgency to date.

In the final part of this three part series, VICE News correspondent Kaj Larsen embeds with the Nigerian army on their assault on Bama, one of the last Boko Haram strongholds, as well as joining a fully operational air wing supplied by private military contractors assisting in the fight against the militant group.

