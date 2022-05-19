The Waypoint Radio Crew Answers Your Questions Live on Twitch

Join Rob, Ren, and Patrick as they answer listener questions submitted to Patrick’s new “question bucket google form.” Have you ever wondered if Patrick’s ever had hypothermia? If Rob would rather spend a life at sea or a life underground? How about if Ren likes power tools or hand tools better? Get the answers to all these and more on this mailbag episode of Waypoint Radio!

Follow us on Twitch.tv/Waypoint to get notified when we go live!

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!