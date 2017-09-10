The Weeknd Chose an Odd Moment to Cover R Kelly’s “Down Low”

The Weeknd premiered a cover of R Kelly’s “Down Low (Nobody Has to Know)” on last night’s OVO Sound Radio. It’s good! Abel Tesfaye comes at the track from a different angle to Kelly, albeit one that sticks to the Torontonian’s post-club, coke-comedown blueprint . The vulnerability in his voice and the muffled, bass-heavy production offer something that R Kelly’s Isley Brothers-featuring original, a pure slow-jam, couldn’t. You can listen to the track below.



Do the allegations against R Kelly running an abusive “cult” make this a weird moment to cover one of his songs? Yes.

