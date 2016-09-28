The Weeknd and Daft Punk Share Action-Packed Video For “Starboy”

Toronto musician The Weeknd has shared a havoc-wreaking video for his collaborative track with mythical French duo Daft Punk, “Starboy,” which is also the name of his upcoming album. In it, The Weeknd is held hostage by what appears to be his alter-ego, who goes on to destroy his apartment and take off with a kitten-turned-panther. Watch it here. Daft Punk make a cameo only briefly, as a portrait on the wall.

The clip is directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Grant Singer, who directed three videos off of The Weeknd’s 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness: “The HIlls,” “Tell Your Friends,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Videos by VICE

The video received an MTV EMA Best Video nomination yesterday, before it was even out.

Starboy will be out November 25 via XO/Republic.



Follow Alexander on Twitter.