The Weeknd Donated $50,000 to Create an Ethiopian Studies Program in Toronto

Abel Tesfaye’s known through his music as a pretty moody dude, but it turns out the guy’s heart isn’t made of frozen Henny. Over the weekend, Tesfaye made a donation of $50,000 to the University of Toronto to help fund an Ethiopic Studies program. As he’s the child of Ethiopian immigrants himself, this is a pretty cool move on Tesfaye’s part to give back to his own community.

The course that he just dropped 50K on will focus on the study of Ge’ez or Ethiopic, an millennia-old form of writing from the Horn of Africa. Read the Weeknd’s tweets below.

