The Weeknd Goes Full ‘Trigun’ in the Video for “Starboy”

“Starboy,” the song, is only alright but its video was bound to be something cool to match the Weeknd’s new Drive-inspired aesthetic. Previous collaborator Grant Singer has directed the clip, and it finds Abel Tesfaye and his new hair getting taken hostage. He spends the majority of the video looking cool as hell in a leather jacket while trashing an apartment with a giant neon cross. His unconventional choice of weapon makes him similar to an anime hero like Trigun‘s Nicholas D. Wolfwood. The Weeknd also breaks framed pictures of himself in the chaos, which might be a commentary of some kind. In any case, the video looks great and you can watch it below.

Phil is on Twitter – @philwitmer

