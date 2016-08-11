The Weeknd Has Donated $250K to Black Lives Matter

Image: Flickr

Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd continues to open his cheque book for good causes and has donated $250,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Fader has reported that the singer made the announcement Wednesday, just days after his $50,000 donation to the University of Toronto to establish an Ethiopian studies program.

The Toronto raised singer, born Abel Tesfaye, has been an active Twitter supporter of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which advocates for justice for African-Americans.