The Weeknd Mourns Death of Musical Pioneer Who Inspired Him: ‘I Will Continue to Honor Your Name and Your Music’

French DJ Kavinsky has died at age 50, and the music world is paying tribute to the electronic innovator who captured the essence of 80s darkwave nostalgia. Songs like “Nightcall” from 2010 brought him international success, with a prominent feature in the 2011 film Drive.

News of his death broke on July 29, 2026, after Kavinsky, real name Vincent Belorgey, was found dead in his Paris home. Authorities ruled out foul play, stating that it’s likely he died of a stroke. Reports indicate that he complained of frequent headaches for several days before his death, according to his neighbors.

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Tributes are appearing on social media from fans and fellow artists. One comes from The Weeknd, who collaborated with Kavinsky on the 2013 track “Odd Look”. This was included as a bonus track on The Weeknd’s debut album Kiss Land.

“So heartbreaking to hear the news,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “An inspiration to so many, including myself. I will continue to honor your name and your music. Rest easy Kavinsky.”

Kavinsky and The Weeknd Were Talking About Making More Music Together Before His Death

So heartbreaking to hear the news. An inspiration to so many, including myself. I will continue to honor your name and your music. Rest easy Kavinsky 🇫🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/ts84bigDCV — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 29, 2026

In 2022, Kavinsky told NME that he and The Weeknd had been discussing another collab. Unfortunately, it’s possible they never got to work together again before his death. Still, at the time, Kavinsky had praise for his one-time collaborator, recalling how they were introduced by another producer.

“I happened to just love his voice when I heard it, so we did our track together back then very easily, very simply,” said Kavinsky. “This was way before he became super huge and was really accessible and available.”

In 2013, The Weeknd had just gotten his foot in the door after playing several big festivals the year before. With his debut album, he put himself on a trajectory to becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time. Years later, Kavinsky teased the possibility of another hit.

“So something might happen,” he said. “Something might happen very probably,” then added, “It’s happening soon, and he is still such a nice guy.”

Kavinsky found further success in 2013 as well, when both “Nightcall” and “Odd Look” appeared on his debut album OutRun. After that, he said, he feared not being able to follow it up.

“After the sudden success of ‘Nightcall’, I didn’t really want to record again at that moment,” he told NME. “I sensed some pressure; I was scared to imagine what my music was going to be after this success. I took two steps back and started to imagine what I was going to record after that, at my own pace.”

He wouldn’t make another studio album until Reborn in 2022. That didn’t stop Kavinsky from becoming a beloved fixture of French EDM and electronic music overall.