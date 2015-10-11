Listen to Nicki Minaj (And Eminem) Hop on the Weeknd’s “The Hills”

A couple weeks back Nicki Minaj threw out a hint about a massive upcoming collaboration on Instagram, posting a picture of herself and Abel Tesfaye, AKA the Weeknd, together at New York Fashion Week with the promising caption “Stay tuned.” It looks like the event we were to remain alert for is a remix of the Weeknd’s harrowing, platinum selling Beauty Behind the Madness sleeper hit “The Hills.” On paper it’s unusual that these two haven’t worked together before, since both share Drake as a frequent collaborator, but when you think about it, Nicki’s pep and Abel’s narcotic haze seem like opposing energies. Still, her salacious verse here (“Remember that time I showed up with just panties under my coat?”) fits into Abel’s darkly sensual world hand in glove. Stream Nicki’s “The Hills (Remix)” below.

There’s an official Eminem remix down there too. He’s actually in his element rhyming about doomed love and prescription drug abuse.