The Weeknd’s Custom Vape Plays “The Hills” While You Get High

When it comes to merch stands at concerts, you’ll usually find the typical array of T-shirts, stickers, records and posters. But The Weeknd is nothing but an outlier, and today, the R&B crooner has announced a line of customized vapes to coincide with his tour. Made in collaboration with PAX, the new vape is called The Madness Fall Tour Limited Edition PAX, and costs $324.99. It comes engraved with The Weeknd’s signature “XO” logo, and has a pretty nifty Easter egg: when you turn it on, the vape plays “The Hills” while heating up.

While many musicians and DJs like to flaunt their affinity for the herb on social media, music videos, and song lyrics, The Weeknd is one of the first major stars to endorse a luxury weed product like the PAX vape, which will be sold at merch stands at his concerts. (Another early-adopting celeb is—surprise, surprise—Snoop Dogg, who has his own G pen and co-founded a marijuana media platform called Merry Jane.)

This collaboration stands to benefit both parties, as PAX makes moves to connect with a huge demographic: weed-smoking music lovers. The company recently threw parties with Toro y Moi and Gorgon City at Outside Lands in San Francisco and Voodoo Festival in New Orleans respectively. “PAX has had much success connecting with fans through festivals and concerts—music is a common point of interest and an easy way to contextualize our brand,” PAX’s CMO Richard Mumby told THUMP over email. Meanwhile, The Weeknd gets to further the “bad boy” image that has helped propel him from indie favorite to a chart-topping superstar—one singing vape at a time.