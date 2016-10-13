The Weeknd’s Video for “False Alarm” Is a Beautifully Violent, First-Person Bank Heist

In keeping with his love of transgressive film, The Weeknd’s latest music video for audacious single “False Alarm” is a full-on action short film with guns, blood, and a high body count. It’s directed by Ilya Naishuller, who reprises the Call of Duty-esque first-person perspective he used in Hardcore Henry. It’s also reminiscent of the Prodigy’s classic video for “Smack My Bitch Up,” although there isn’t as much of a twist in this one. In any case, watch the “False Alarm” video below.

​Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.​​